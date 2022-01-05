According to the Old and New Testaments of the Bible, in the same way as the Qur’an, they make a true reference to the lunar phases to mark certain months, which reveals a birth chart.

These documents consist of dates of more than two thousand years ago, suggesting a very early interest in mastering astrology as a tool to gain knowledge about the individual and his personality.

It is worth mentioning that today, many astrologers use some astral charts to learn to understand us, know us, and find a relationship between the universe and individuals.

What is a birth chart?

For general and practical terms, a birth chart is a map guided by the universe that shows the planetary alignment at the exact moment you were born.

It is worth mentioning that since it is a personality of the day, hours and exact moment in which you were born, the cards are never the same, and are governed by the hand of the 12 signs in the zodiac.

Therefore, each zodiac sign has a different energy for each element that it represents as well as a different aspect and area of ​​our life, such as: education, family, love, health, work.

It’s about knowing a little more about your personality. Photo: Pixabay

How to do it?

It is quite simple to make an astrological chart, since it is a formula between the location of the planets and zodiacal signs in the astrological houses at the time of your birth.

For example:

Let’s say you were born on August 1, 1995 at 9:30 am in London. The first thing you have to do is project the letter, you need to know the date and time of birth, as well as the exact place. Once you have that, you can interpret the information.

Astrological houses

1st House: in the astrological chart it represents you. Show how you conduct yourself and the first thing people notice about you. If you have planets in your 1st House, these will have a significant effect on your overall personality, your energy, and your vibration.

2nd House: represents personal finances and health. It shows how much money you can earn, your innate material desire, and your confidence and self-esteem.

3rd House: This is where you go to see the way you communicate with others and your education. It also describes the type of relationship you have with your siblings and the people you live with.

4th House: How are your values ​​and your family? Look at the 4th House and you will see what your personal foundation is, as well as the way you love and care for your offspring and your home life.

5th House: This is the house of pleasure, playfulness, creativity and casual dating. It is where you can see who you are attracted to, how and where and the type of dates you like to have.

6th House: The sixth house represents health, daily routine and self-care. If you are looking for an excuse for that spa day, then this is the place to see which date is best for you, to get the maximum result.

7th House: Who and how you love is defined by this area of ​​your birth chart. By taking a look around here, you can find the ideal person you want to commit to and invest in for the long term.

8th House: Personal transformation appears here, and you can see how you will evolve over time. Here you will find clues about your relationship to credit card debt, student loan, and salary increases.

9th House: Higher education, travel, philosophy, and adventure all appear in the 9th House. By looking here you will be able to know what it is you enjoy studying and how your personal ideology is formed.

10th House: This is the house of public image: what you share and give to others, and how you want the world to perceive you. It also represents your professional calling and status.

11th House: This house defines the types of friendships, groups, community, and associations that you make. Even more important, the members of your team, those who support you and fight for the same causes.

12th House: Find here which visions and dreams you keep within your heart. This part of your letter shows you that by clarifying your thoughts and leaning on your intuition, you can find answers to all your dilemmas and challenges.

The houses are a main and fundamental aspect. Photo: Pixabay

Important planets in astrology for the birth chart

Sun: To put it very simply, the sun is our ego, determination and will. The sun orbits all the signs of the zodiac in a calendar year.

Moon: it changes sign every 2 and a half days. It represents that part of ourselves that we cannot express: emotions, memories and a sense of security. It also shows us how we nurture ourselves.

Mercury: it is the planet of communication, travel and news. It is the way we express our opinions to others. On a bad day, Mercury also represents gossip and rumors that are not completely true.

Venus: it is the planet of love, affection, sensuality, romance and money. It allows us to understand how we love and care for others, what luxuries we like to invest our money in, and what ignites our innermost emotional passions.

Jupiter: This expansive and fortunate planet teaches us to expand our minds. It also represents the spiritual evolution, the journey and the beliefs of our mind. We look to this planet to find an intelligent answer to emotional problems.

Mars: This hot-blooded planet likes to act, argue, and fight. The flip side of this energy is that Mars is activated with drama and chaos and is always looking for more confrontation to satisfy his sexual desire.

Saturn: This karmic planet represents commitment, stability, social order and the limitations or restrictions that are imposed on us. It can also be thrifty and unlikely to give up more than you get when it comes to love and money.

Uranus: If we want to talk about personal and social revolutions and changes, let’s look at the rebel Uranus, who protests and shows us injustices on a global level.

Neptune: The illusory Neptune can create confusion, but if we are aware of our innate dreams it will allow us to see and use our creativity and artistic sensitivity. Emotions deepen with this planet, which provides poetry for the soul.

Pluto: Change is a positive thing. However, fear can slow down our growth and the achievement of our goals. Pluto shakes us up and forces us to transform, even when we resist.

North Node or Real Node: represents our true calling. It shows us what we want to achieve, what can make us feel somewhat uncomfortable, because it is a new journey for our soul.

South Node: It represents what we were and wanted to be in our past lives. It is what we are releasing in this life to become the best version of ourselves.

The planets are also a fundamental part of the astrological charts. Photo: Pixabay

