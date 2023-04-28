astronauts need it, but agencies forbid it

If the 20th century was the take-off into space, the 21st hopes to be that of tourism, that of trips to the stars for pleasure rather than for the purpose of research. And for scientists, sex is a topic to touch.

For several decades sex has been taboo for astronauts. Aerospace agencies prohibit it, both for:

Physical reasons: the lack of gravity, the discomfort, the lack of privacy in any space station.

Sociological: how will the interaction change if there have been contacts between crew members?

Organizational: No agency, NASA or any other, wants to be linked to sexual issues. Itching has been going on since the beginning of the space age.

Reproductive: The chance of an astronaut becoming pregnant in orbit.

But scientists like David Cullen believe that a debate about sex in space needs to be addressed. What would a human conception beyond our borders mean for the sector, especially with space tourism?

The need for sex in space for astronauts and tourists

Cullen is Professor of Astrobiology and Space Biotechnology at Cranfield University, and published research in the Zenodo portal.

“It is unrealistic to assume that future space tourists will refrain from sexual activities,” says the expert. “Which opens up the possibility that human conception and the early stages of human reproduction occur in space.”

Astronauts in space Artistic image

The goal of his research is for agencies to seriously discuss sex in space, to anticipate events in the new era of private travel.

Alex Layendecker, another of the research authors, said: “The sociological and cultural aspects are fascinating and worth considering, given the coming shift from private and professional astronauts to ‘space tourists.’

“That change will encapsulate motivations, social interactions, and behavioral norms, the impacts of which we must take seriously,” Layendecker stressed.

An interplanetary civilization will need to reproduce

Astronauts Generic Image

While for Egbert Edelbroek, director of SpaceBorn Unitedan organization that investigates human reproduction in space, the topic goes beyond simple space tourism.

If you want to be an interplanetary civilization, as Elon Musk has proclaimed several times, it is time to discuss the possibilities.

“Given the long-term importance of human reproduction beyond Earth, as humanity is trying to become a multi-planetary species, we need the potential first step to be taken seriously, whether planned, or especially if it is not”.