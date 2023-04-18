Astronomers discover two supermassive black holes about to collide. What can happen?

Two black holes meeting is not a new thing for astronomy and sciences that explore the depths of the cosmos. But one of these stellar events occurs in an unprecedented way and in a region of the universe that has experts in the field on alert.

Is it because it could affect us? Not at all. The collision of this pair of black holes occurs in an area close to the Big Bang, that is, more than 13 billion light years away. So, there is nothing to worry about on Earth, since all we are looking for is to be very distant spectators.

Why is this of interest to us as a species? There are two reasons why science focuses its spotlight on this galactic eventuality. First, it is the region in which it occurs: near the beginning (theoretically) of our universe.

The fact that these two holes collide at this stage of the universe will help us understand the beginnings of stellar mergers, since the galaxies to which this pair of phenomena belong are also combining.

In that same sense comes the second. These galaxies are quasars, meaning two baby galaxies that shine bright enough that scientists can detect them apart from each other.

What will happen when they collide?

A report of Science Alert explains that both objects are 10,000 light years away from each other. That’s pretty close, on universal scales. Detecting them will reveal how black holes get even bigger, as they recorded that both feed off each other.

They identify the region of galaxies with the name of J0749+2255. Calculations indicate that the black holes have about 1.26 billion solar masses one and 1.58 billion solar masses the other.

Both will finish colliding or merging within about 220 million years, for our eyes, since in reality they should already be together today, only their light has not yet reached us.