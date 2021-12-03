The end of the year approaches and closes with the cosmic events most impressive and is that since the beginning of 2021, the sky has given us an impressive series of shows and the last month of the year will be no exception.

2021 will say goodbye in style, as we will have two star showers (Geminids and Ursids), a total eclipse of alone, as well as the passage of kite leonard close to our planet.

Don’t miss your last chance to look at the celestial vault and lose yourself in the immensity of the cosmos; here the most surprising events for this month.

Astronomical phenomena of December 2021

December 3: conjunction of Moon and Mars. December 4: total solar eclipse

Shutterstock

The total solar eclipse can be seen in its maximum splendor in the Antarctica and the south of Atlantic Ocean. And partially in much of southern Africa like Botswana and some regions of Australia.

December 7: Conjunction between Moon and Venus December 8: Conjunction of the Moon and Saturn December 9: Conjunction of the Moon and Jupiter December 12: Comet Leonard

It can be seen in different nations of the world after 80 thousand years, in the coming days it will be able to be observed in great part of the Earth. NASA recommended looking into the sky between 5:00 a.m. and 5:30 a.m. on December 12 to get a better view.

December 13 and 14: Meteor Shower “Geminids”

They are considered as one of the most beautiful astronomical shows of the year. From the 7th to the 17th of December. Its splendor can be seen on the dates indicated above. The perfect place to view this event will be from a dark location after midnight.

December 14: New Moon December 19: Cold Full Moon

Shutterstock

The cold full moon will reach its full moon at 04:37 UTC on December 19, two days before the entry of the winter solstice.

December 21: December Solstice December 22 and 23: Meteor Shower “Ursidas”

The annual period of appearance is from December 17 to 25, with its highest point being between December 21 and 22, which coincides with the entry of the winter and summer solstices for the north and south, respectively.

December 31: conjunction of the Moon and Mars

It should be noted that most of these phenomena they can be enjoyed from Earth with the naked eye, but it would not hurt to have binoculars or telescope on hand.

Follow the Herald USA on Google News, CLICK HERE

The end of the year approaches and closes with the cosmic events most impressive and is that since the beginning of 2021, the sky has given us an impressive series of shows and the last month of the year will be no exception.

2021 will say goodbye in style, as we will have two star showers (Geminids and Ursids), a total eclipse of alone, as well as the passage of kite leonard close to our planet.

Don’t miss your last chance to look at the celestial vault and lose yourself in the immensity of the cosmos; here the most surprising events for this month.

Astronomical phenomena of December 2021

December 3: conjunction of Moon and Mars. December 4: total solar eclipse

Shutterstock

The total solar eclipse can be seen in its maximum splendor in the Antarctica and the south of Atlantic Ocean. And partially in much of southern Africa like Botswana and some regions of Australia.

December 7: Conjunction between Moon and Venus December 8: Conjunction of the Moon and Saturn December 9: Conjunction of the Moon and Jupiter December 12: Comet Leonard

It can be seen in different nations of the world after 80 thousand years, in the coming days it will be able to be observed in great part of the Earth. NASA recommended looking into the sky between 5:00 a.m. and 5:30 a.m. on December 12 to get a better view.

December 13 and 14: Meteor Shower “Geminids”

They are considered as one of the most beautiful astronomical shows of the year. From the 7th to the 17th of December. Its splendor can be seen on the dates indicated above. The perfect place to view this event will be from a dark location after midnight.

December 14: New Moon December 19: Cold Full Moon

Shutterstock

The cold full moon will reach its full moon at 04:37 UTC on December 19, two days before the entry of the winter solstice.

December 21: December Solstice December 22 and 23: Meteor Shower “Ursidas”

The annual period of appearance is from December 17 to 25, with its highest point being between December 21 and 22, which coincides with the entry of the winter and summer solstices for the north and south, respectively.

December 31: conjunction of the Moon and Mars

It should be noted that most of these phenomena they can be enjoyed from Earth with the naked eye, but it would not hurt to have binoculars or telescope on hand.

Follow the Herald USA on Google News, CLICK HERE