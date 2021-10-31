The team of lo Astros of Houston, paid dearly in Game 4 of the World Series 2021 of the Major League Baseball – MLB before the Braves of Atlanta by putting in the gardens to the cuban Yordan Alvarez.

By not having a designated hitter, Dusty Baker had complicated the issue of Yordan Álvarez in the lineup, but knowing that he is one of his best bats, he had to put it and although on Friday in game 3 of this 2021 Major League World Series, the Cuban He did not suffer so much, this Saturday in the fourth game the story was different and the Astros paid dearly to have him in their gardens.

Today, at the Bravos stadium, Cuban Álvarez left a lot to be desired as an outfielder and believe it or not, those actions where he was involved were key for the locals to turn the scoreboard against the Astros, without a doubt, making it clear that this player as an outfielder has some details and that it is difficult for him to use his glove in the MLB.

First action

Young thiccc Austin Riley delivers! pic.twitter.com/eITLJcHy8e – Talkin ‘Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) October 31, 2021

An Austin Riley hit to left field was dominated by the Cuban Astros and instead of throwing to court or second base, he decided to go to the plate where there was no option, being a bad reading of the game and in case of taking another Of the options, perhaps his team would have pulled an out where the Braves began to discount and threaten in Game 4 of this MLB Fall Classic.

Second action: The home run of the comeback

JORGE SOLER THE BRAVES GO BACK TO BACK AND THIS LINEUP CONTINUES TO FUCK pic.twitter.com/kWFXXoPstf – Jared Carrabis (@Jared_Carrabis) October 31, 2021

A back-to-back starring Dansby Swanson and Jorge Soler put the Atlanta Braves on top of the Astros and in the second, Álvarez left a little more to be desired, because it seemed like a hit that was within his reach and my way of seeing things, perhaps because of his speed he could not reach and ended up in the bullpen for the homerun, without a doubt this player is not the best outfielder, who when it comes to batting, shows another face and is feared by many in the Major Leagues.

Defensive numbers

For a lifetime in MLB as a left fielder, Alvarez has a .962 fielding percentage in 51 games, having just two errors and four assists for out, low numbers, but they don’t make him a great outfielder either.

Other options

The Dominican José Siri is a better outfielder and here it could have been taken into account by the issue that the pitcher had to take his turn. However, “El Rayo” in batting, does not contribute the same, nor does it come close, to what Yordan Álvarez can give the Astros in the batter’s box.

How to watch the Astros Vs. Braves of the World Series live online for free today?

Teams Braves from Atlanta and Astros of Houston play today Saturday, October 30, 2021, the game 4 of the World Series 2021 at Big leagues And then we tell you where to watch it live on the ESPN Mexico channel for free and at what time it is.