Let’s see what the infamous Houston Astros home club record is in the MLB World Series.

2005 World Series (0-2):

The Houston Astros’ first appearance in a World Series was in 2005 when they belonged to the National League.

On that occasion they contested it against the Chicago White Sox who were led by Venezuelan Ozzie Guillén, where the White Legs won it by way of the sweep, including the last two games held at the Minute Maid Park headquarters of the Astros. , who lost games 3 and 4.

Game 3 was lost with a scoreboard 7-5 and the fourth was defeated 1-0, with a great performance by Venezuelan Freddy García for the champions.

2017 World Series (2-1):

The Astros now as American League champions return to a Fall Classic to face the Los Angeles Dodgers, where they divided at the headquarters of the Californians in the first two games.

In Houston, the Astros prevailed in Game 3 with a score of 5-3.

In the fourth game the Dodgers took the victory 6-2 and in the fifth challenge the siderales in a super crazy game left the Californians on the ground with a score of 13-12 in extrainnings.

Finally the Astros finished imposing in seven challenges to the Californians, but the games in Houston were important.

2019 World Series (0-4):

For the first time in their history, the Astros had home-court advantage in the Fall Classic, but it was useless because they lost all four challenges including and seventh game.

In game 1 the capitalists prevailed with a scoreboard 5-4, defeating the best pitcher of the moment, such as Gerrit Cole, for the sidereal.

The second challenge went down a single street with a 12-3 scoreboard, placing the series 2-0 in favor of the Nationals.

Incredibly, the Astros managed to win their three games in Washington, but when the series returned to Houston, the Astros fell in Game 6 with a score of 7-2 and in the seventh challenge Juan Soto’s team ended up winning with a score of 6-2 , snatching the crown from the sidereal’s hands.

2021 World Series (1-2):

The World Series that just ended saw the Atlanta Braves defeat the Astros in six challenges, who started with home-field advantage.

Game 1 was won by the Braves with a scoreboard 6-2 and in the second game the siderales took revenge by winning with a score of 7-2.

In Atlanta the Braves managed to win two of three games, so the series returned to the Astros headquarters, where in the sixth challenge the Braves won with a score of 7-0.

In this way, the Astros’ record as local in the Fall Classics is terrible, since they have a record of 3 wins and 9 losses.

It is true that they have attended three World Series in the last five years, but if they do not know how to take advantage of the host factor and more when you start as a local, simply the options of being champions are almost nil, being what the Nationals did a true miracle, which don’t happen every day.

Author: Carlos Quijada

Twitter and Instagram: @abogado_quijada