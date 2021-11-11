

The deceased after an avalanche at a concert in Houston rises to 9.

A college student became the ninth to die in the tragedy that occurred last week at a concert by rapper Travis Scott at the Astroworld music festival. in Houston (Texas, USA), where dozens of people were caught in the middle of a crowd.

Bharti Shahani, 22, died on Wednesday night, said the lawyer of his family, James Lassiter, in a statement collected this Thursday by local media.

Shahani was admitted to Houston Methodist Hospital, where she had been hooked up to a ventilator after she suffered a heart attack, family members said.

Lassister indicated that the young woman, a student at Texas A&M University, lost the battle due to the “horrible injuries she suffered” during the concert on November 5, which he attended with his cousin and younger sister.

The lawyer complained that there were failures in the concert “at all levels.”

Last Friday, some 50,000 people came to the NRG Park sports and leisure complex to enjoy a concert by Scott, a Houston native who in 2018 released an album called Astroworld and founded the music festival of the same name.

Regarding what happened that night, the Houston fire chief, Sam Peña, has indicated that around 9:15 p.m. local time (02:15 GMT on Saturday) the crowd, made up especially of young people, began to push in the direction of the stage.

The avalanche of people unleashed panic, sparked fights among attendees and some lost consciousness, Peña explained in a press conference held hours after the incident.

As a result of the avalanche, eight people lost their lives, including two minors aged 14 and 16, and about 25 more were hospitalized.

According to CNN, a 9-year-old boy who was injured is still under an induced coma.

As a result, at least 58 civil lawsuits have been filed in Harris District Court, Texas.

