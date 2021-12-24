12/24/2021 at 17:41 CET

.

The interior of all the bars, discos, dance halls and nightlife venues in Asturias will be closed for a month from Tuesday, December 28, the day on which it will also begin to be mandatory presentation of covid passport to access bars, restaurants, gyms, gambling establishments, mass events or nursing homes.

The interior of all restaurants and hotels -the terraces are excluded- must close their doors before one in the morning and The sale of alcohol at gas stations and businesses between 10:00 p.m. and 6:00 a.m. will also be prohibited.

These restrictions have been adopted in a extraordinary meeting of the Governing Council of the Principality, which has also transferred the recommendation that, before the celebration of the Christmas holidays, meetings are restricted to a maximum of ten people, both in public and in private, and that those who have been close positive contacts do not participate in them, are pending CRP or have catarrhal symptoms.

The Asturian Executive has announced these measures on the same day that the obligation to wear masks abroad comes into force throughout the country and one day after the Superior Court of Justice of Asturias endorsed the implementation of the covid passport “in view of the alarming figures of the rise in infections and the pressure on the hospitals of those infected.”

After multiplying by ten the accumulated incidence at two weeks, which is already at 875 cases per hundred thousand inhabitants, on Wednesday the thousand confirmed cases of coronavirus were exceeded for the first time.