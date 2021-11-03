Little by little, OLED technology reaches tablets and laptops. The new Asus Vivobook is ideal for enjoying series and movies, but also for creating artistic content with its integrated stylus.

Own Asus you already have some Zenbook laptops, and even Vivobook, with OLED display. But they are portable, that is, the keyboard is glued to the screen, and it contains the hardware.

Asus Vivobook 13 Slate OLED is the first 2 in 1 with Windows that has an OLED screen. You can detach it from the keyboard and use it as a tablet, because the hardware is on the screen itself.

Its spectacular 13.3-inch Full HD OLED display validated by PANTONE has a maximum brightness of 550 nits, 100% DCI-P3 color gamut, and Dolby Vision compatibility.

It has certification DisplayHDR True Black 500 and a 16: 9 screen ratio, the same as widescreen televisions. Finally has 4 Dolby Atmos compatible speakers, and WiFi 6 to stream at maximum speed.

It is ideal for watching series and movies from Netflix, Disney +, HBO Max, etc., with great image quality and Dolby Vision.

With its removable touch screen and ASUS Pen 2.0 stylus, detects 4,096 levels of pressure, with 4 interchangeable tips and Bluetooth functions. It is charged with a USB Type-C charger.

Asus Vivobook 13 Slate OLED It is also a 2-in-1 ideal for drawing, being creative, taking notes by hand, and other tasks that can be carried out with a stylus.

As is customary for notebooks released in the last two years, it also It has been optimized for video calls.

It has uA 5 MP front camera and a 13 MP rear camera to take photos and make video calls. With AI noise cancellation to communicate with total clarity.

If you want to use it as a laptop, it comes with a sleeve with a 170 ° hinge and a stand to use it in the desktop position, and to store the stylus.

When using it for work, it has an Intel Pentium Silver N6000 quad-core processor up to 3.3 GHz, with 4 or 8 GB of PDDR4x RAM.

The internal storage of the Asus Vivobook 13 Slate OLED in Flash format reaches 128 GB, but an additional 128 or 256 GB SSD can be added.

It also incorporates WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, two USB Type-C connectors, a headphone jack, and a microSD card reader.

It measures 90.9 x 190 x 7.9mm, and weighs 785 grams.

It has a 50 Wh battery and fast charging via USB-C. The included adapter charges the battery to 60% in just 39 minutes.

The Asus Vivobook 13 Slate OLED 2-in-1 laptop will be available soon at a price of 649 euros.