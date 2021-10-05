William Shatner is going to fulfill a dream that he thought impossible. The mythical Captain Kirk from the Star Trek series will finally travel to space after exceeding 90 years.

The magic and force of popular culture have the power to turn fiction into reality. A few decades ago, by popular acclaim, a NASA space shuttle was christened the Enterprise, after the Star Trek ship. From fiction to reality, an Enterprise ship sailed through space.

Almost 40 years later, something similar happens. Actor William Shatner, the legendary Star Trek Captain Kirk, will travel to space aboard Blue Origin’s New Shepard rocket.

To their 90 years, William Shatner is also going to become the oldest person to travel to space. A new milestone for the star captain most loved by fans.

Shatner was the first captain of Star Trek when the series premiered in 1966. For 3 seasons and 7 movies that spanned into the 80s, Captain Kirk became an icon of the Science fiction.

The actor has been invited to participate in the second flight with Blue Origin passengers, along with Blue Origin Vice President of Mission and Flight Operations, Audrey Powers, and the CEOs of Planet Lab and Medidata.

Surely this decision has a lot to do with the fact that Jeff Bezos, founder of Amazon and Blue Origin, be a self-confessed Star Trek fan.

Bezos came to appear, disguised as an alien, in the movie Star Trek: Beyond. In this video you can see him with his makeup on …

It is also a way of vindicate the figure of William Shatner, which has been incomprehensibly ignored in the reboots of the Star Trek series and movies, while many other companions of the 80s and 90s have appeared in them.

He’s not the first Star Trek-related person to travel into space, but sadly others did it after passing away. The ashes of his partner James Doohan, or those of the creator of the series Gene Roddenberry, now rest in the stellar void.

At 90 years old William shatner is in top shape, and that’s why will travel to space on Blue Origin’s second manned missionscheduled to launch next week, the October 12 °.

Good luck on your first space trip, Captain Kirk!