01/12/2022 at 8:11 PM CET

Carles rosell

To the good sporting inertia, with a Girona that aspires to everything, another good news was added to these first bars of the year in Montilivi: the renewal of Arnau Martínez. The 18-year-old defender is one of the club’s main assets, which has tied until 2025. Starting next year, they will have the first team’s number with some emoluments according to their performance. The player spoke for the first time after signing and said, openly, that his goal is to “play next season in the First Division with Girona.”

Despite having the interest of other teams, Arnau assured that “At all times I wanted to stay here. I have not heard any offers, that is up to my agents. Here they have given me the opportunity to debut in Second Division and I am very grateful to everyone”. With the intention of fulfilling each and every one of the agreed seasons, the player also reviewed the present and assured that the team is experiencing its “best moment of the season” right now. He highlighted the “union” that exists in the dressing room, while acknowledging that he still has a lot of room to learn: “I can improve in many aspects. As a person, also physically … Every day I can improve. What I am it is learning a lot from the grown-ups. “

MÍCHEL AND THE CATALAN

Arnau was not the only protagonist. His coach joined him, Michel Sanchez, this time on the microphones of the SER chain. He was openly asked about his desire to learn Catalan and he answered: “Yes, I already know how to say something. It is necessary. It is part of my education. This is how my parents have taught me in Vallecas, a neighborhood that attracts many working people and in which you feel at home from the first moment. It seems to me that the best way to integrate into my environment is to be able to speak Catalan. Whoever wants to understand it well and whoever doesn’t, seems short-minded to me “.

THE COSTA BRAVA MOST SOLIDARITY

This Sunday at noon, Montilivi hosts the most supportive version of the Costa Brava Trophy, which moves from summer to this month of January. Its 44th edition has as its main protagonist Juan Carlos Unzué, former coach of Girona, among other teams, affected by ALS for a couple of years. On the pitch, the veterans of the rojiblanco team will face each other with Barça Legends. The collection through the sale of tickets, as well as those individual contributions, will serve to give visibility to the fight to investigate this disease.