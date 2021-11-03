11/03/2021 at 06:30 CET

Barça will travel this Wednesday at 11.30 to Milan, where Thursday at 8.30 pm he will face off with an AX Armani Olimpia Milano with which he shares the first place in the Euroleague with a common balance of six victories and a single defeat.

In the ascending line that has been showing since the beginning of the season, the Argentine Nicolás Laprovittola will once again act as a complement to Nick Calathes in a base position they share with Rokas Jokubaitis, although since Àlex Abrines’ injury, the ex-Madridista is seen on occasions as’ two ‘.

‘Lapro’ chatted with SPORT a few hours before the aforementioned trip to Lombardy lands and the one from Morón was satisfied with how things are going in his first quarter as a Barça player, a club with which he signed until June 2013.

He has been at Barça for three months now. How are you?

I can not say anything bad. I am very comfortable in the team and in the club. Everyone here treats us very well. From day one I have been trying to get into Saras’ systems and see what I can contribute to the team. Week by week I am improving and I look looser … or at least that is how I feel.

Where can you improve? It’s about adding for the team, especially coming from the bench, giving energy and a bit of freshness. With Rokas we have to try to give a new impetus to the team.

Laprovittola, in the victory against Fenerbahçe

Do youAbrines injury Has the role complicated for you a bit?

Do not believe it. The bases have to know the systems of all the positions. Without Àlex we need another threat in shooting and that’s why I play more shooting guard, because I have a little more threat than Rokas. I have also agreed with Nick. It depends on the rival. The key is that the team feels that one is there involved and committed.

It has taken many turns. Would you want to stay here beyond 2023?

I really like Barcelona. I want to play the Euroleague at the highest level the more years the better and I am in a perfect club for that. I would also like my daughter to grow up without so many changes, but the career of an athlete has surprises and you have to be open.

Do youWhat does Saras ask of her??

Let’s see. He has said it. If I defend, I have more opportunities to play. Every day I try to make fewer mistakes, lose fewer balls and be effective. I have my way of playing, I can take advantage of the ‘pick and roll’ and the important thing is that the team feels comfortable with me. I’m gaining minutes, but I can give more.

Laprovittola has the total confidence of the team

| FCB

You were always a great scorer, but in Madrid you defended well and here you are also doing a good level. Is that noticeable later when attacking?

When you play less, you depend more on each possession. Good defenders gain confidence from defense and that’s what I try. Maybe I don’t transmit it as much with my body, but that’s the idea. And in attack you have to be fresh, because here they don’t give away a second.

“Saras and Laso are very demanding. That is why they get the best out of their teams and each player. That makes them great coaches,” stressed ‘Lapro’

How are Laso and Saras alike?

They are very demanding. That is why they bring out the best in their teams and in each player. That makes them great coaches. All of their former players speak highly of them. They ask for the maximum dedication and give everything, but in the end everyone is grateful to them. I really enjoyed Pablo in Madrid and now I’m doing it here with Saras.

What did it mean face Real Madrid in the Super Cup?

I have the best relationship with everyone in Madrid. I don’t take it in any way on a personal level. Of course, I am very calm with my decisions and it is a privilege to be in a club like Barça. It was special because of where I am, but it always is against old teams such as La Penya.

Laprovittola has the total confidence of the team

| DAVID RAMÍREZ

He has very important titles and medals, but he is missing the Endesa League and the Euroleague. Are they your biggest goals?

Yes. I have in my head to be able to live a Final Four and then win the Euroleague would be a spectacular dream. I want to continue winning titles, that’s why I chose to come to Barça. I look forward to many successes surrounded by these great players.

This Thursday they visit the Olimpia Milan track. Is it one of the great games in the Euroleague?

Yes. This year they are even stronger, but we also have our little team, our weapons and I expect a very hard and very physical game. There will be a lot of people waiting, because at the level of figures we are the two best teams in the Euroleague. We are in November & mldr; the important thing will be to control the game in the best possible way.

Why they only go outdoors in Argentina?

It is something historical. We have always stood out for the bases. I could not summarize it in a few lines. It takes a lot of detection of young talents, but in the lower ranks there are people with stature who will have something to talk about in a few years. Anyway, it is a deficit that we have and still we compete against anyone.

“Besides being an idol for Argentines who like basketball, in my case he is a friend and someone I love very much,” he says.

Does he wear 20 because Riquelme’s 10 had it Smits or because is the number of ‘Manu’ Ginobili?

By Ginobili! Besides being an idol for Argentines who like basketball, in my case he is a friend and someone I love very much. It is an example in every way.

Would you have liked coincide with Messi at Barça?

Yes, but they are things that happen and it doesn’t go around my head either. Hopefully one day you can meet him.

The atmosphere of the Palau is increasing, but there are free chairs & mldr;

Do not believe that in the last Euroleague game at the Palau (against Zenit) I saw few empty seats. More and more are coming and cheering us on non-stop. Many people have high expectations of us and if we continue to play better every day, I have no doubt that the Palau will be filled again.