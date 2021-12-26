

Alicia machado

This has been one of the best years for Alicia Machado and this Christmas the Venezuelan has not stopped expressing her love and thanks to her loved ones and her followers who have accompanied her this year, which has been so important to her in many ways.

The great winner of La Casa de los Famosos, a Telemundo reality show that will have a second season in 2022, shared a nice Christmas message with her Instagram fans, social network in which he has more than 1.8 million followers and where he is constantly keeping them abreast of what is happening in his life, both sentimental and work.

“Today we are reborn in a thousand ways and we receive God in our hearts. To my loved ones, my relatives, my friends, my brothers, my loves and followers, I wish you a Christmas Eve full of love and well-being! Merry Christmas, love in a thousand ways, much peace of conscience and wisdom to make the right decisions! I love you Merry Christmas, ”the former universal beauty queen wrote alongside a photograph.

Since leaving the most famous house on Telemundo, The Venezuelan has lived a roller coaster of emotions. The reunion with her mother and daughter, the family moments, the great support she received from the public that accompanied her on that television journey and the fleeting romance with Roberto Romano, who was born inside the house and died quickly outside it, have marked these last months of the year for the Venezuelan.

Days after having concluded her participation in that television project as the winner, Alicia Machado offered these statements:

“I don’t want anyone to take advantage of me anymore. I have a lot of experience, it’s been 26 years of being in show business. I want to live this success in peace ”.

Likewise, he had expressed that at this moment in his life he feels and lives with “Maturity, preparation, experience and emotional strength.”

