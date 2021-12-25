

About 13,000 new cases in the Big Apple in the last hours. The City continues to expand testing options

Photo: Fernando Martínez / Impremedia

In full celebration of the Christmas, New York Governor Kathy Hochul reported that new cases of COVID-19 associated with the appearance of the Omicron variant continue to rise. In the last 24 hours they had already passed the barrier of 44,000 infected people statewide, in contrast to the 39,000 reported Thursday.

Almost 13,000 of the tests that were positive of coronaviruses were detected in the Big Apple.

“We continue to confirm that this variant is very contagious, but regardless of this, we are not in the same site as spring 2020”, Clarified the state president.

Along with escalating infections, Hochul said the state is also experiencing a increase in hospitalizations.

“The context here has changed if we contrast it with Christmas 2020. At this same time, 7,000 patients were incarcerated. Right now there are 4,700. Even so, we must reinforce our message of vaccination and protection measures, ”said Hochul.

This weekend when large mobilizations of travelers and family reunions are expected, on one of the festive dates most relevant of the Christian and Hispanic calendar, State Health authorities until the last minute continued to insist on the need to “take very seriously” the new wave of infections, which is estimated it will rebound even more in the coming days.

NY adopts new CDC guidelines

The Governor in her Christmas message this Friday encouraged eligible New Yorkers to receive their booster shots or second doses. In his update he reiterated that science is observing that the necessary protection is not provided with a single dose, but reinforcements have been doing “an incredible job” to keep people safe.

“This is not Delta, or the first wave. This is omicron. And so far it has shown that it does not have such a severe impact. We want to make sure that our critical workforce, which we have relied on from the beginning, stay healthy in their positions, “he added.

In effect, the Governor announced that New York would adopt the new guidelines from the Centers for Infectious Disease Control (CDC) regarding healthcare workers returning to work after a positive COVID-19 test.

These essential employees can return to work after five days if they are fully vaccinated and asymptomatic, or if their symptoms have resolved and they have not had a fever in the last 72 hours.

They won’t close schools

Faced with the expectation of an imminent increase in the infection rate in the coming weeks after the Christmas and New Year festivities, the president denied the possibility of her being on stage. the closure of school buildings and the return to the ‘online’ class scheme.

“Everything indicates that our children and young people will return to their classrooms, but yes, we are already taking preventive measures. We will have two million discard tests in the next few weeks to keep our school community safe, ”he stressed.

The CDC confirmed that the tests to stay in the campuses work and now it is promoted that each school district work on spatial testing plans.

We’ve opened new City-run testing sites in all five boroughs and have been handing out at-home # COVID19 tests to those waiting in line. Our teams are working tirelessly to get you what you need. If you have symptoms or have been exposed, visit https://t.co/ViK6NcDPSf right away. – Major Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) December 24, 2021

In the Big Apple Omicron without truce

While the Governor made her balance sheets, Mayor Bill de Blasio did the same with a perspective of increasing cases in New York City, hours before the Christmas holidays.

The municipal president’s message abounded in the efforts made by the City to massively access the discard tests.

“We have opened new free testing sites in all five boroughs and also access to home tests. Our team will continue working tirelessly in all these days ”, de Blasio said.

COVID-19 and non-stop vaccinations in NY:

44,000 new cases confirmed statewide in the last 24 hours.12,915 of the new confirmed cases were in the Big Apple. 259 new hospital admissions with cases of severity in the five counties from New York City in that time frame.95% of 18-year-old New Yorkers or more had received at least one dose of the vaccine as of this Friday at noon.3.5 million of vaccine doses statewide since Dec. 1.4,191,911 vaccines reinforcement throughout the state.

What do the authorities recommend during these Holidays?

If you don’t feel 100% healthy or you have any symptoms similar to a cold or fever, avoid meeting your family members this Christmas at all costs.Cancel any meeting or contact your loved ones or neighbors if you have tested positive or have been exposed to the virus.Wear masks in indoor and outdoor commercial spaces highly congregated regardless of their vaccination status Protect the most vulnerable people as much as possible: older adults and people with chronic symptoms If you have a single dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, try to get it as soon as possible the second dose. Nap full vaccinated it is advisable to administer the booster.If you live in NYC To find a test site near you, text 855-48, if you have symptoms visit nyc.gov/Covidtest

