DoorDash is reinstalling its WeDash program which consists of all staff, including the CEO of the company, work as a delivery driver at least once a month.

But an employee who earns $ 400 thousand a year has complained about this initiative that requires the entire company personally to make at least one monthly delivery, Business Insider posted.

The initiative is not to the liking of all workers and the dissatisfied resorted to the social platform of anonymous employees Blind to vent.

The WeDash program includes employees of the DoorDash corporate offices, in which it is established that they should act as delivery drivers. If they can’t deliver, they can choose other experiences, like accompanying customer service staff.

An authoritative voice from DoorDash explained that WeDash is the company’s flagship employee engagement program, which aims for workers to “learn first-hand how the technology products we build strengthen local economies, which in turn helps us build a better product“.

However, not everyone thinks the same and the reluctant worker wrote on the anonymous employee social platform Blind a post titled: “The engineers who make Doordash deliver food”.

“The mandatory ‘WeDash’ starts from next year. You must run once a month. PERFORMANCE REVIEWS WILL BE FOLLOWED! What the hell? I did not sign up for this, there was nothing in the offer letter / job description, about this“Says the text of the nonconformist.

The publication aroused the interest of the platform’s collaborators and followers and has accumulated more than 1,800 comments since its publication, on December 19.

Blind confirmed to Insider that the post is actually from a DoorDash employee, because the platform requires users to sign up using their work email addresses.

The comment has reactions of people who are for and against:

New Cryptonyte wrote: “Empathy for your customers, posh and restaurants is a good thing. It would be amazing see brokers paired with engineers and product managers on these trips. An opportunity to learn from each other ”.

Comparative SmkWd analysis: “This makes me want to order at the door more often”.

An eBay worker wrote: “It is not acceptable in any way!”.

Another DoorDash employee said, “This should have been included in the job description of employment contracts of people”.

Lastly, the DoorDash spokesperson noted that “Employee sentiment about Blind is not a reflection of the overall employee base.”

You may also like:

DoorDash announces that it will intervene so that restaurant owners allow the use of the bathrooms to delivery men

Food delivery services skyrocket due to coronavirus

DoorDash delivery man recorded video damaging Chipotle Mexican food ordered by NYPD