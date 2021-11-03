The United Nations has agreed to make space a place with laws to comply with, to avoid future disputes in the incipient space race where all countries have interests.

If we look back we can see that the stars have gone from being a matter of national interest, where international space agencies worked to conquer them, to becoming a business.

We have SpaceX, Blue Origin, RocketLab … companies have launched into space because there is a lot of business to exploit. And that is the reason why the United Nations has taken a step that we have been waiting for 40 years: legislate beyond 8,000 feet.

On Monday, a group of UK diplomats proposed that The United Nations will create a group to develop new norms of international behavior in space, with the aim of preventing the kind of misunderstandings that trigger war.

And it is that as the nations that cross space advance in their military capabilities, including the ability to interrupt or damage other satellites, the legislation becomes more necessary, explained the politicians during the summit. In pursuit of world peace, laws are necessary.

This is the first significant advance in the development of spatial standards in more than four decades. The most important piece of space law, the Outer Space Treaty, was negotiated by the fledgling space powers in 1967.

Meanwhile, space is getting more and more complicated, they explain from the United Nations, since there are now many more actors in space than 40 years ago. Governments, organizations, universities, private companies, etc. And that translates to tens of thousands of satellites orbiting the sky.

Monday’s vote before the UN First Committee, focused on international security and disarmament, was approved by an overwhelming majority, with the affirmative vote of representatives of 163 countries, compared to eight negative votes and nine abstentions.

Given the broad support for the proposal, including backing from the Biden administration, it is expected to pass the plenary session of the UN General Assembly next month.

These are NASA’s abandoned projects, ideas that don’t make it into the hit books because they didn’t get off the ground and were left halfway there.

The proposal would create a new working group at the UN that would meet twice a year in Geneva in 2022 and 2023. At the end of that period, the group should reach consensus on the new standards and identify areas that need further investigation.

In this way we are before the first steps of spatial legislation. It seems that it is the future, but no, it is the present.