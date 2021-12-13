

The figures offered by the company are well below those assured by the authorities.

The company that owns the candle factory that collapsed on Friday due to a tornado in Mayfield (Kentucky) said this Sunday that the confirmed death toll is eight workers and that many others would be missing, figures much lower than those handled by the authorities. .

In statements to local media, Bob Ferguson, spokesman for the Mayfield Consumer Products company, indicated that 93 of the 100 people who were working in the factory at the time of the collapse are located and safe, while the governor of the state, Andy Beshear, had indicated that only 40 had survived.

The television channel WPSD Local 6 reported that Ferguson says that, of the about 110 people who worked the night shift at the factory, 93 are alive and 8 are dead.

However, during a press conference this Sunday afternoon in Mayfield, the governor reiterated his previous statements in which he assured that only 40 were located, leaving about 70 missing.

Beshear indicated, without specifying, that they had not been able to confirm information from the company on the figures.

“We are still receiving information about the candle factory. The owner has been in contact and thinks he has different information. We are trying to verify it, ”said Beshear. “I pray that perhaps the original estimates of those we have lost are wrong.”

Hours before the press conference, the governor told CNN that the total death toll in his state from the different tornadoes that touched land on Friday is already around 80 and that he expects it to exceed one hundred.

“I know we have lost more than 80 Kentuckians. That number is going to exceed 100. This is the deadliest tornado we have ever had, “he said in an interview with the television network.

Beshear assured that since Saturday they had not found any survivors and that the only thing they have recovered in the last hours are “multiple bodies.”

This tornado is one of four that made landfall in Kentucky late Friday, and Beshear said he fears a double-digit death toll in at least four counties in his region.

Mayfield was the city hardest hit by the wave of more than 30 tornadoes that hit six states in the country, killing six in Illinois, four in Tennessee, two in Arkansas and two in Missouri, according to local authorities.

