

Crime in Puerto Rico has increased considerably this year.

Five people have been shot to death in the last 24 hours in different municipalities of Puerto Rico, where crime has increased considerably this year.

In the capital, San Juan, the Police reported a violent death in the early hours of today, Saturday, near a car dealership on Avenida 65 de Infanteria.

The deceased, identified as Jean E. Hernández Arroyo, 26, was shot and killed in circumstances that are under investigation, according to the police statement.

Also this morning, but in the municipality of Aguada, in the northwest of the island, the agents located the lifeless body of José R. Ruíz Santiago, 33, a resident of Lares.

The investigation reveals that while the man was with friends in front of an establishment, someone from a moving vehicle caused him several gunshot wounds, which caused his death at the scene.

The third murder occurred on Friday night on the PR-60 ​​highway, kilometer 2, in the direction of Humacao towards Las Piedras, in the east of the island.

After receiving a phone call through the 911 Emergency System, police found a man with gunshot wounds to different parts of his body in the driver’s seat of a Can-Am Maverick vehicle.

The deceased, who died on the spot as a result of the shooting, was identified as Francisco Santiago Serrano, 37, a resident of Yabucoa.

The Police also offered this Saturday more details of another murder committed the day before in the Morcelo neighborhood in Caimito, in the municipality of San Juan.

The body of the victim, a man who has not yet been identified, had multiple gunshot wounds and was found on a cliff approximately 20 feet deep.

Meanwhile, in the southern municipality of Peñuelas, agents found the body of a man wounded by a gunshot inside the trunk of a Mitsubishi Mirage G-4 vehicle on Highway 391.

It was about a man, identified as John Eric Rodríguez Figueroa, 37, who had been reported missing by his relatives two days ago.

These types of murders are usually related in Puerto Rico to account adjustments linked to drug trafficking, one of the island’s scourges.

According to the police summary of last weekend, up to that moment 594 murders had been recorded on the island so far this year, 84 more than in 2020.

There have also been several multiple murders. The eleventh of this took place on the 7th in a neighborhood of Cidra, in the center of the island, where five people died in a shooting.

