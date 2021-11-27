

Authorities made an arrest and seized a weapon.

Photo: Andrew Caballero Reynolds / . / .

A North Carolina shopping center had to close early after a shooting took place which has injured at least six people this Friday, including a 10-year-old boy, authorities said.

Police and firefighters from the city of Durham, North Carolina arrived at the Southpoint Mall, where a person was believed to have been shot; however, it was reported that there had been three victims of gunshot wounds, reported ABC11

The shooting was reported to have started at 3:23 pm on the second floor of the mall. Durham police officers working inside the compound had to call for help when they heard the shots.

UPDATE – Durham police are investigating a shooting that happened Friday afternoon at The Streets at Southpoint. Three people were shot, and three other people were treated for non-life-threatening injuries that were not gunshot wounds. https://t.co/QhS1VfNJi4 – DurhamPoliceNC (@TheDurhamPolice) November 27, 2021

Authorities stated at a press conference that three more people were injured when the mall was evacuated. All of those affected by the shooting were treated and their injuries were determined not to be life-threatening.

“The shootings in this city have to stop. They have to finish, ”Durham Police Chief Patrice Andrews emphasized in a statement, adding that a person of interest in the case is in custody, a weapon was also recovered and officers are investigating witnesses.

According to local police, the shooting took place between two groups who knew each other, so the incident was not random and after the shooting, those involved fled.

Among those harmed by the shooting is a 10-year-old boy who was bounced and subsequently taken to the hospital without fatal risk.

The Durham County Sheriff’s Office and the Highway Patrol assisted the Durham Police Department in controlling traffic in the vicinity of the Mall.

Meanwhile, the authorities assured that there are no more threats in the shopping center and the incident remains under active investigation.

Likewise, the authorities reported that anyone who has important information about the shooting and suspects should call Investigator Justice at (919) 560-4440, ext. 29119 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200.

CrimeStoppers indicated that it will pay cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases, and stressed that callers should not identify themselves.

You may also like:

• VIDEO: Shooting in a Pennsylvania shopping center left several people injured

• VIDEO: Two dead and six injured produced a shooting inside a shopping center in Idaho

• Northern Virginia Police Departments on Alert for Alleged ISIS Threat Against Shopping Malls