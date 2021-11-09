11/09/2021

On at 14:37 CET

Lorenzo Marina

At least two young Moroccans who eloped Friday afternoon of the Palma airport, after a passenger simulated diabetic coma, they have left the island. Both of them they took out a boat ticket to Valencia. The Police issued a requisition on the dozen escapees. Too the judge issued a search and arrest warrant, since the fugitives are fully identified.

The Air Arabia Maroc plane landed at Palma Airport at around seven in the afternoon last Friday. The Airbus A320 covered the line between Casablanca and Istanbul, but a passenger pretended to be in a diabetic coma and the commander of the aircraft was forced to change the route and an emergency landing was made at Son Sant Joan.

When the allegedly affected passenger was evacuated in the ambulance with a companion, the flight took place on the plane. A young Moroccan confronted a Civil Guard and the another 21 ran down the runways of the Palma airport. Air traffic in Son Sant Joan was closed for three hours, from 8:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m.

National Police and Civil Guard agents detained a dozen. The duty judge sent all of them to prison on Monday accused of two crimes of sedition and coercion. The false patient also went to prison for an alleged crime of favoring irregular immigration.

While, the whereabouts of the other dozen escaped passengers from the plane are unknown, although all of them are fully identified. Of two of them it is known that they took a boat ticket to Valencia. And the movements of the other ten are closely watched. On all of them a national police requisition and a search and arrest warrant, which could be expanded internationally.