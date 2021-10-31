10/31/2021 at 10:33 am CET

Screenwriter, entrepreneur, member of a family with a very sporty genealogical tree, Jacobo Bergareche dissects couple relationships in ‘The Perfect Days’ (Asteroid Books), a novel that also reveals some unpublished letters (and drawings) from William Faulkner to his lover.

The talk with Bergareche begins with his novel and ends with his grandparents, the history of Spanish football. The father, Luis Bergareche, scored the first Athletic goal in Primera. His mother, Ramón Mendoza, presided over Real Madrid between 1985 and 1995.

-One reads ‘The Perfect Days’ and cannot help wondering what we do with relationships.

Yes, because like many other ideas or concepts, the idea of ​​marriage or the couple is highly questioned. In Spain, 60 percent of the people divorce. When you start a relationship, it is normal for you to fail. What do we do with marriage? I have no idea, but what is certain is that the greatest enemy of marriage is boredom, that’s why I jokingly say that at weddings they should say ‘until boredom do you part’. Perhaps the key is to accept that you are going to have good days, but also –and above all- boring days and bad days.

“What is certain is that the greatest enemy of marriage is boredom, that’s why I jokingly say that at weddings they should say ‘until boredom separates you”

-On the perfect day that Faulkner narrates – or rather draws – nothing extraordinary happens. Perhaps we should lower our bar and realize that the perfect days can be the simplest.

Yes, because really what makes a day extraordinary is that you want to be with someone and that someone wants to be with you. That is already extraordinary. The rest does not matter a bit: Michelin stars, fashionable cities, it is not so important.

-The novel was born at the Harry Ransom Center in Austin (Texas).

Yes, I was researching letters from writers, looking for common themes. And by the way, the most common theme is concern about money or the joy of seeing a text published. Among all this, I found Faulkner’s unpublished letters. Some are included in the book, others I left out. It’s funny, Faulkner had drawings dedicated to his penis, even a poem dedicated to his penis, but I ignored all that because it didn’t interest me as much as the most sentimental part of his work.

“Faulkner had drawings dedicated to his penis, even a poem dedicated to his penis, but I ignored it because I was not so interested in that as the most sentimental part of his work”

-They say that Faulkner was faithful in his infidelity.

I wanted to make a cross section to understand what love is through Faulkner’s letters: he also thought that their relationship was going to be eternal, but then came silence and later melancholy. We are all so alike, in our relationships, we are so predictable in these ups and downs from passion to nostalgia. Faulkner explains it very well in his letters.

– “Between grief and nothingness, I choose grief”

It is a very enigmatic phrase. When you read ‘Wild Palm Trees’, he himself explains what he meant: passion, when it ends, the only thing it leaves behind is pain. And pain is a way to continue loving. It is proof that something happened, that it was true. And the protagonists of that passion themselves do not want to stop suffering, because the moment they stop suffering is that I have been cured, they think. It raises a somewhat tremendous dilemma, because in reality later life shows you that you can be in other places, rather than in pain or nothing.

“My grandfather Ramón became president of Madrid in 1985, but by then I had already joined Athletic”

-In addition to being a novelist, you are also a producer and screenwriter.

I would like to think that I am a writer who likes to sing rancheras, make rice on Sundays and play mus. If the question is what I live on, well from TV, yes: I am a producer and screenwriter, and now a bit of a writer. Until 2010 I was in the world of television, then I got into the world of applications and I went to the United States. Now I am back, I work at Onza, a production company, in the series development part.

-His maternal grandfather was Ramón Mendoza, president of Madrid for ten years. And his paternal grandfather is the history of Athletic.

Yes, Luis Bergareche, scored Athletic’s first goal in the League, in 1929. We have a kind of commemorative trophy at home. In my house there was a lot of tension about what team we were going to be. My grandfather Ramón became president of Madrid in 1985, but by then I, who was born in 1976, had already chosen a team. I had become Athletic. Then I realized that I would have been happier being with Real Madrid at that time, and more so living in Madrid.

-He chose the most complicated path.

You don’t really know when or why you choose equipment. But it is the only thing that you cannot change, equipment and blood group. Never trust a guy who changes teams. I joined Athletic and the first game I went to was the 1984 Cup final against Barça, with an impressive final tangana. It was a terrifying experience. It was the last time Athletic won anything. Then the Madrid of the Quinta del Buitre began to win everything: I was from Athletic, Ramón Mendoza’s grandson and at school they wanted to crack me every day because of this. I didn’t play soccer in the yard, I was the weird kid in the corner with a book, who had two grandparents who were from the world of soccer, but he couldn’t stand soccer precisely because of that.

“I joined Athletic and the first game I went to was the 1984 Cup final against Barça, with an impressive final tangana”

-A reaction of rejection.

When my grandparents died, I became interested in football again. I remember that Zidane helped me to reengage with football, and the Spanish team as well. I have also been to all the finals that Athletic has played lately.

“Then I realized that I would have been happier being from Real Madrid at that time, and more so living in Madrid”

-Your grandfather presided over Madrid between 1985 and 1995. And you, in full adolescence.

My little brother, Roque [fallecido en 2012] He came to play in the lower categories of Madrid, he was really passionate about Madrid. I had a lot of relationship with my grandfather Ramón, but outside the football field. He was my godfather. He was a very funny guy. We played mus a lot, he gave us the pay and then made us gamble against him. And we always lost.

-What did you think when you saw that you were joining Athletic?

That I got a frog. When I told him that I had started studying Comparative Literature, he told me ‘I have not met anyone with a capacity for the useless like yours’.

-Curious story that of his grandfather Ramón.

It came out of nowhere, literally. He made up his own life. My grandfather was totally ‘self made’. A child of war, his mother died in childbirth and his maternal family emigrated from Galicia to Uruguay. His father had a heart disease and my grandfather had the family savings glued to his pants, which is why when he was little he hardly played football. But he got ahead because he was very clever: he took the coal that fell around and sold it to the charcoal burner, or he went to Galicia on a scooter, came back with seafood and sold it in Madrid. In college he helped with notes, and when one of his classmates was Minister of Commerce, he helped him negotiate with the Soviet Union. He bought and sold weird things, bearings, vodka & mldr; I always had strange things at home.

“With my grandfather Ramón we played a lot of mus, he gave us the pay and then made us gamble against him. We always lost”

-That generation of soccer presidents of the eighties and nineties.

They were very funny characters. They made headlines every time they spoke. My grandfather used to say that being the president of Madrid was like being a minister. The funniest thing about the news was seeing what Lopera, Gil, Núñez, Caneda or Gaspart said. I was amused, but I was also a bit horrified: I was already interested in literature and the religion teacher would come to me with the line-up that Madrid had to draw, imagine. When Madrid signed Prosinecki, the teachers came to tell me that no, that your grandfather was wrong, that this guy was injured a lot. And when Barça started to win leagues after the Quinta del Buitre, they waited for me to insult me, and I was also from Athletic, which screwed them even more. He is Mendoza’s grandson, he is not interested in football and he is also from Athletic!

“When Madrid signed Prosinecki, the teachers came to tell me that no, that your grandfather was wrong, that this guy was injured a lot”

-The other family branch.

Yes, my father bought us all Athletic shirts since we were little, we had the vinyl of . anthem and we listened to it a lot. I was a bit hallucinated because when I went to the country they yelled at you from ETA, and I was saying, but hell, I’m from Madrid!

-Your paternal grandfather also had an intense life.

He was an amateur athlete. He was a pelotari, runner-up of Spain with a short shovel. He scored the first Athletic goal in the League and then he signed for Real Madrid in exchange for a Harley-Davidson: as he was not a professional, he negotiated that the card be a Harley, then he was recruited in the war to carry things from one place to another with the motorcycle. And after the war, when they set up ‘El Correo’, he became an organizer of La Vuelta Cicista, which by the way began and ended in Bilbao. The Tour of Spain was born by the hand of ‘El Correo’, which organized the race, and my grandfather was the director. In the seventies he already left it, there were attacks against the Vuelta and another company took charge of the organization.

“My grandfather Luis signed for Madrid in exchange for a Harley-Davidson”

-With that family tree, is sport part of your daily life?

As a spectator, I am looking for something that really hooks me, like Zidane’s football in its day. Or that of the Spanish team at the time, or that incredible Barça that left you speechless. As a practitioner, I like to swim and ride a bike, I like to do things alone, not compete with anyone and be on my ball. The Bergareche are true sports sick: in the family home in Lekeitio there is a fronton, but I admit that playing ball I am quite bad.