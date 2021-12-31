The day has come when we usually pause for reflection or simply to think about resolutions or goals that we want to achieve for the next 12 months.

When we are precisely at the gates of 2022, it is also necessary that we think collectively because there are many critical issues that – as a community – the next few months have in store for us. We are going to mention a few:

Mid-term elections. The participation of the Hispanic electorate is of vital importance. We cannot allow vote suppression attempts to defeat a hard-won right. But both the Democratic and Republican candidates must know that they cannot use us as a political piñata.

The pandemic. It is necessary for all of us to be able to overcome this health crisis in which the country has been plunged for the last two years. We can do our part by getting vaccinated, getting boosted doses, and following the scientists’ recommendations. Let’s not get carried away by false and biased information. Vaccines are designed to save lives. Those conspiracy theories are pure fallacy.

Reproductive health. Undoubtedly, in 2022 we will have to fight hard against the measures that restrict the right of women to freely choose whether or not to interrupt a pregnancy. The threat to the constitutional right to abortion is real. Republican states will not stop to achieve their goal. That is why when voting you have to choose well who represents us. We cannot endorse backward-minded candidates.

Environmental Protection. Rescuing the Biden Administration’s ‘Build Back Better’ Plan will be of great benefit to advance the pro-environmental fight. Hispanics deserve to live in communities free from pollution and safe from inclement weather that are the product of poor political decisions that have led to the depletion of natural resources. We need a turn of the wheel and funds to prepare ourselves for sustainable development jobs. For that we must be more proactive and join environmental groups.

Immigration reform. Let us be in solidarity with the 12 million undocumented people who for years have been offered a path to citizenship. They have already paid a high price and earned their right to stay in the United States. They are the economic engine of many industries. We all use the contribution of immigrants in this country.

Finally, as an information medium for the largest ethnic minority in the United States, which always holds the banner of activism high to give a voice to the Latino community, we also hope the support of our readers to continue reporting independently with journalism. of service.

Impremedia – the company that owns El Diario in New York, La Opinion in Los Angeles and La Raza in Chicago – wishes you a happy 2022.