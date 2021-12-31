12/31/2021 at 07:00 CET

Making a call, answering a message, reading an email or making a ‘like’ on social networks from your mobile are everyday actions that, if carried out while driving, become a real risk of suffering an accident. Distractions are present in 1 in 4 traffic accidents with victims on Catalan roads, and manipulating the mobile is the first cause.

Currently the mobile is an essential tool in communication between people, but it can be lethal if we use it while driving. Using your mobile while driving is a serious offense which entails an economic penalty of 200 euros and a deduction of 3 points, although as of March 2022, with the entry into force of the new Traffic Law, the loss of permit points will increase to 6.

Every year in Catalonia more than 20,000 penalties are imposed for manipulating mobile phone devices or other communication systems while driving, risky behavior that causes path deviations, lane departures, head-on crashes and, worst of all, victims. Using the mobile phone while driving is equivalent to a dangerous risk of driving, quadrupling the allowed alcohol level. Precisely warning about the tragic consequences that the use of mobile phones can entail while driving is the main objective of the road awareness campaign “When you drive, park your mobile & rdquor ;.

Vital for communication, lethal for driving

It is difficult for us to live without this device and, consequently, without any of the elements that are vital for its operation and good condition: without memory, without battery, without coverage, without connection, without charger and, some, not even without its sheath. Precisely The announcement of the Servei Català de Trànsit shows the dramatic effects that using a mobile phone can have when driving a vehicle, through the comparison of these fundamental components of a mobile with elements that are related to the consequences that its use can cause while driving. One of these common concepts that appears in the spot “When you drive, park your mobile & rdquor; It is memory, a key piece of mobile phones to store data, and that is associated with the image of a bouquet of flowers on the road to symbolize the absence and the memory that a fatal victim of a traffic accident leaves among his loved ones .

The campaign wants viewers to reflect on the fact that driving and manipulating mobile phones, like other electronic devices, are incompatible. Driving is a risky activity that requires maintaining a practically exclusive and permanent degree of attention to guarantee safety when traveling. Saving, silencing or turning off the mobile, or simply ignoring it, even if a notice comes from WhatsApp or from social networks, are the various and simple options we have to neutralize the problem when we get into the vehicle. Maybe you can’t live without a mobile, but on the road, you can die or kill because of it. When driving, hands on the wheel and eyes on the road.