11/09/2021 at 11:23 CET

The Valencia GP 2021 MotoGP kicks off this Friday, November 12 at the prestigious Cheste circuit. Geographically it is located in Valencia.

The dynamics of MotoGP begin to show a clear dominance that separates itself from the rest of the competitors: Fabio Quartararo. The Frenchman, with 254 points, leads his main competitor by 40, “Peco” Bagnaia.

In the third position is Spanish Joan Mir, which has 195 points.

SCHEDULE AND TV GP OF VALENCIA MOTOGP

FP1 Moto3: 9.00h.

FP1 MotoGP: 9.55h.

FP1 Moto2: 10.55h.

FP2 Moto3: 1:15 p.m.

FP2 MotoGP: 2.10pm.

FP2 Moto2: 15.10h.

FP3 Moto3: 9.00h.

FP3 MotoGP: 9.55h.

FP3 Moto2: 10.55h.

Q1 Moto3: 12.35h.

Q2 Moto3: 13.00h.

FP4 MotoGP: 1.30pm.

Q1 MotoGP: 2.10pm.

Q2 MotoGP: 2:35 p.m.

Q1 Moto2: 15.10h.

Q2 Moto2: 15.35h.

Moto3 race: 11.00h. (23 laps)

Moto2 race: 12.20h. (25 laps)

MotoGP race: 2:00 p.m. (27 laps)

MotoGP on DAZN available live and on demand. Subscribe and start your month for free

WHERE TO SEE THE MOTOGP VALENCIA GP ON TV?

In Spain, this season the MotoGP World Championship can be seen on television through platforms such as DAZN or Movistar +. In Argentina, Chile, Mexico, Colombia and Peru you can follow live through ESPN and, in the United States, by NBC Sports.

Also, you can follow live the results of the qualifying and the MotoGP race and the Moto3 and Moto2 races the Valencia GP on the website of SPORT, as well as the chronicles, news and reactions of the pilots.