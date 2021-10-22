KOEI TECMO Europe and the developer GUST Studios are pleased to reveal the last details of the endearing JRPG: Atelier Sophie 2: The Alchemist of the Mysterious Dream, which includes two new characters and magical updates to the franchise’s panel synthesis system. The new installment in the beloved Atelier saga is slated for a Europe-wide release on February 25, 2022 for Nintendo Switch ™, the PlayStation®4 entertainment system and on Windows PC via Steam®.

About the game

Atelier Sophie 2: The Alchemist of the Mysterious Dream follows beloved alchemist, Sophie Neuenmuller, shortly after her adventures in 2016’s Atelier Sophie: The Alchemist of the Mysterious Book. The unexpected new adventure shows Sophie unconscious in a dream world and puzzling known as Erde Wiege, where she is saved by an unfamiliar face. The hero of the day is called Alette Claretie, who dreams of one day finding a treasure that can only be found in Erde Wiege. She is a pimp who sells the things she finds around town, but she is also known for being reckless and wild. Alette helps Sophie explore this new world by undertaking a search to find Plachta, Sophie’s friend, who appears to have disappeared.

They begin the adventure in a place known as The Tree of Dreams, where Sophie was found unconscious. The mysterious woody plant resembles the tree Sophie and Plachta had last explored before ending up in Erde Wiege, but Plachta is nowhere to be found. When Sophie and Alette return to Royale, the only village in Erde Wiege, they are approached by a man named Olias Enders, who refers to himself as “the world’s strongest ultimate bodyguard.” Olias claims to know a young woman named Plachta and offers her services to help guide them to the workshop on the outskirts of town. But when the trio arrive and meet Plachta, Sophie hints that she doesn’t know this new girl. Who is this new Plachta and what is her relationship with Sophie’s best friend? Sophie, Alette and Olias are determined to find out.

Throughout the adventure, characters will have to use their alchemy skills to advance, and players will use an updated version of the panel synthesis system featured in the Myusterious sub-saga. In Atelier Sophie 2: The Alchemist of the Mysterious Dream, new objects are created based on the alchemical components of the materials placed on the panel. The alchemy components are associated with an element (color) of fire, ice, lightning, wind or light. By selecting a material composed of an element (alchemical component) that matches the type of object to be synthesized, various effects can be achieved. In the case of alchemical components, the panels that light up are known as link components. When the link panels of the same element are adjacent, they form a link and the higher the number of links, the better effects can be acquired. To create powerful objects, being aware of the links and strategically placing the alchemical components becomes the key.

As the game progresses, Catalysts and Restricted Panels will also be available for use. The use of catalysts will allow obtaining special effects such as increasing the size of the synthesis panel. And while restricted panels have a higher synthesis difficulty level – making it more difficult to place alchemical components – there are special effects that can only be acquired using a restricted panel.

Additionally, Sophie and Plachta will be able to unlock the special use of the Assist Skill later in their adventure. When Plachta’s synthesis is unlocked, Sophie or Plachta can be selected to assist in the synthesis. There are some recipes that are exclusive to Sophie and some that are just for Plachta and some of these recipes include important items needed to advance in the game. To create the advanced items that are key to the story, players need to level up as an alchemist (Alchemy Level). Balancing the use of Sophie and Plachta in the synthesis to increase each other’s level of alchemy will be essential to advance the story and unravel the mysteries behind this mysterious dream.

Atelier Sophie 2: The Alchemist of the Mysterious Dream is in development for Nintendo Switch ™, the PlayStation®4 entertainment system and on PC via Steam® and is slated for a European release on February 25. of 2022.