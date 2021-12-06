KOEI TECMO Europe and the developer GUST Studios have shown new characters and environments from their endearing JPRG, Atelier Sophie 2: The Alchemist of the Mysterious Dream. The latest installment in the beloved Atelier saga, slated for a European-wide release on February 25, 2022 for Nintendo Switch ™, the PlayStation®4 entertainment system and on Windows PC via Steam®.

In Atelier Sophie 2: The Alchemist of the Mysterious Dream, Sophie uses the town of Roytale – the only one in Erde Wiege – as a base of operations in her search for Plachta, her missing sister. When she arrives in Roytale, Sophie will befriend Kati, the owner of the Crystal Spark Pavilion, with her kind Gnome employee, as well as Pirka, owner of the Pirka emporium, and these eccentric characters will soon offer their services.

In the Pavilion of the Spark of Crystal, Sophie will be able to accept a wide range of requests from the inhabitants of the city and, by completing them, she will earn rewards and increase her reputation. As her reputation increases, Kati will offer Advancement Quests that, upon successful completion, will increase her Adventurer Rank, allowing her to accept more challenging requests with higher rewards. On the other hand, the Pirka Emporium is a one-of-a-kind shop that can replenish and duplicate items, both important services for alchemists alongside synthesis.

As Sophie progresses on her adventure in Atelier Sophie 2, stages will unlock for various Erde Wiege characters. Through these events, players will be able to know the goals and dreams of each character, as well as increase their friendship level with them, which will allow them to unlock new abilities. Each character has their own scenarios: Alette dreams of getting rich quick, so she asks Sophie to help her learn alchemy, while Ramizel feels that she is unable to live up to everyone’s high expectations. Can Sophie help Ramizela find the success she seeks?

KOEI TECMO Europe will offer two delicious special versions of Atelier Sophie 2: The Alchemist of the Mysterious Dream, a Premium Box Edition and a Special Collection Box, which will be exclusively available at the KOEI TECMO Europe Online Store. The Premium Box version of the game includes an art book, a B3 fabric poster with an original art image, the Soundtrack’s “Extra Tacks” CD, an early access outfit for Sophie, and the game, all featured in a lovely collectible box. The must-have Special Collection Box in the game includes all the contents of the Premium Box, as well as an A1-size wall scroll with an original art image, a metal key ring with a whale necklace motif inspired by Sophie’s jewelry in the game. set, a set of two illustrated clear folders and a special oversized glass paperweight. Pre-reservations for these versions of the game will begin soon, with more details to be shared via KOEI TECMO Europe’s social media.

Atelier Sophie 2: The Alchemist of the Mysterious Dream is in development for Nintendo Switch ™, the PlayStation®4 entertainment system and on PC via Steam® and is slated for a European release on February 25. of 2022.