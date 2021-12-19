12/18/2021 at 18:00 CET

Athletic Club and Real Betis confront the opposite streaks this Sunday in San Mamés in which they are, one of four victories in a row that has propelled the Sevillian team to the Champions League positions and another of eight games without a win that has the Bilbao player stranded in the standings.

It is almost unbelievable that Athletic reaches this clash with such bad results dynamics, when in two of the last three days against the top two in the table, Real Madrid and Sevilla, against which they lost, they generated opportunities to having won by goals.

But this course Iñaki Williams, Raúl García, Iker Muniain and company are that no and his team languishes in the table, where he has fallen to eleventh position already at the same distance, eight points, from the decline of some Champions positions that he was willing to assault when his negative streak began in the RCDE Stadium in another match in which, on occasions, he should have beaten Espanyol without major problems.

To those serious problems with the goal, which translates into 13 goals in 17 games, and two of them at the rivals’ own goal, they have been joined to receive Betis by the ravages of covid. That they leave him for tomorrow without two of his main strongholds, the international Unai Simón and Iñigo Martínez.

The losses of two fixed in the eleven are added to that of a third also a regular holder, Dani García, who meets the card cycle.

For Unai Simón, Julen Agirrezabala, the goal of the subsidiary who plays with the first team when the international goalkeeper is not available, is presumed under the sticks, and the absence of Íñigo gives a new opportunity to Unai Núñez, who married very well with Yeray Álvarez in the last time they played together, at the Santiago Bernabéu.

The question about the rojiblanco starting eleven is whether Marcelino García Toral will choose Mikel Vesga or Oier Zarraga to replace Dani García. Although Vesga’s more defensive profile gives him more options.

For the rest, Iñigo Lekue and Mikel Balenziaga are expected again on the wings and Nico Williams on the right wing of an attack that would complete the trident that makes up his older brother along with Muniain and Raúl García. Unai Vencedor is safe in the double pivot.

Betis appears in Bilbao on a great run of results that has placed them in third position in the table, a place that they will occupy at least at the end of this day regardless of the result that occurs in San Mamés.

The team that coaches the Chilean Manuel Pellegrini, after suffering a slump in the game and results that culminated in the defeat in the derby against Sevilla played at the Benito Villamarín (0-2), has now chained four wins in a row in LaLiga, the last one last Sunday at the Verdiblanco stadium for a resounding 4-0 against Real Sociedad.

In this period, the Sevillian formation has had a couple of setbacks, in the Europa League with the inconsequential defeat in Glasgow against Celtic (3-2) and with the difficulties that it went through to eliminate last Thursday in the Talavera Cup, to which needed to go to extra time.

On those two occasions, Pellegrini used a very alternative starting line-up, but for the visit to Athletic Club he will once again have his players in better shape, including the French midfielder Nabil Fekir, who was booked in the Cup match due to knee discomfort.

The Chilean goalkeeper is with some losses Claudio Bravo, the right-back Martín Montoya and the Ivorian-coast midfielder Paul Akouokou, and the Argentine central Germán Pezzella and the winger left the Cup game with some physical problems. JoaquinAlthough the captain and the South American goalkeeper have entered the squad of twenty-two footballers.

In addition, two other players have long-term injuries, such as Senegalese right-back Youssouf Sabaly and midfielder Víctor Camarasa, while Mexican midfielder Andrés Guardado has also been left out of the expedition.

Regarding the Mexican, the technician himself reported this Saturday to journalists that he is waiting to determine the results of some tests of the covid-19 and that for this reason they have not wanted to take risks, with which he did not train or enter in the announcement.

It is possible that Pellegrini will not force the reappearance in the goal of his compatriot and that it is the Portuguese Rui Silva who occupies it. Guido Rodríguez could continue in the midfield, in the face of the loss of Guarded, and, in the creation, enter the Portuguese William Carvalho with the scorer Juanmi Jiménez at the top.

Probable lineups

Athletic: Agirrezabala; Lekue, Yeray, Nuñez, Balenziaga; Nico Williams, Victor, Vesga, Muniain; Raúl García and Iñaki Williams.

Betis: Rui Silva; Bellerín, Bartra, Víctor Ruiz, Álex Moreno; Guido Rodríguez, William Carvalho; Rodri, Fekir, Canales; and Juanmi.

Referee: Jesús Gil Manzano (Extremadura Committee).

Stadium: San Mamés.

Hour: 16.15.