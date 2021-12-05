12/05/2021 at 21:00 CET

Alberto Teruel

The Alfonso Pérez Coliseum will host a duel between two teams that are in clearly opposite dynamics. Since the arrival of Quique Sánchez Flores, Getafe has seen a clear improvement, both in game and in results, and this means that they have only lost one of their last five games.

Recently, the azulón team has added its first two victories in the domestic championship, both at home, so the match against Athletic is presented as a golden opportunity to extend this good run at home and try to escape from the relegation places.

Athletic, for its part, is immersed in a crisis of results. We must go back to October 23 to find the last victory of the ‘lions’ in the League (2-1 against Villarreal). Since then, Marcelino’s team has accumulated four draws and two defeats. The match against Real Madrid (1-0) showed Athletic’s problems to materialize their chances. This aspect is one of the points marked in Marcelino’s book, since his team has only managed to see the door in one of their last four games (2-2 against Granada).

Probable lineups

Getafe: Soria; Damian, Mitrovic, Djené, Cuenca, Olivera; Aleñá, Arambarri, Maksimovic; Sandro and Enes Ünal.

Athletic: Unai Simón; Lekue, Yeray, Íñigo Martínez, Balenziaga; Zarraga, Vencedor, Dani García, Muniain; Raúl García and Iñaki Williams.

Referee: Jorge Figueroa Vázquez (Andalusian Committee).

Countryside: Coliseum Alfonso Pérez (9:00 p.m.).