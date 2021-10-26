We leave you everything you need to know about Game 1 of the World Series: Atlanta Braves vs Houston Astros in the 2021 Major League Baseball season.

When

This Tuesday, October 26, 2021.

Hour

8 pm Eastern United States.

Where

Television broadcast

Stream

Probable lineups

Atlanta Braves

1. Eddie Rosario, LF

2. Freddie Freeman, 1B

3. Ozzie Albies, 2B

4. Austin Riley, 3B

5. Jorge Soler, DH

6. Joc Pederson, RF

7. Adam Duvall, CF

8. Travis d’Arnaud, C

9. Dansby Swanson, SS

Houston Astros

Jose Altuve, 2B

Michael Brantley, LF

Alex Bregman, 3B

Yordan Alvarez, DH

Carlos Correa, SS

Kyle Tucker, RF

Yuli Gurriel, 1B

Chas McCormick, CF

Martin Maldonado, C

Openers

Atlanta Braves

Houston Astros

Hot

Atlanta Braves

Eddie Rosario Freddie Freeman

Houston Astros

Yordan Alvarez Yuli Gurriel

Cold

Atlanta Braves

Dansby Swanson Travis d’Arnaud Adam Duvall

Houston Astros

Something else you should know

The Astros and Braves have met five times in the playoffs (in the National League), with Atlanta beating Houston in the NLDS in 1997, 1999 and 2001. The Astros won their first postseason series in franchise history in 2004 by beating the Braves in the NLDS; Houston again beat Atlanta in the 2005 NLDS en route to the World Series. Snitker is the father of Astros hitting coach Troy Snitker. The Astros have lost four straight home games in the Fall Classic. Houston held home advantage against Washington in the 2019 World Series, but the visiting team won all seven games. If the Astros win… Dusty Baker: The man has won more games than any manager in baseball history without a title. The players love him, the fans love him, almost everyone who has met him loves him. He is 72 years old. It’s time for one to win. Zack Greinke – One of the best active players without a World Series ring. He is a future member of the Hall of Fame. This is the only thing your resume does not have. Astros fans who never left the train: Let’s face it: It’s been a rough few years for Astros fans. Their team is booed all the time, their organization has been turned upside down, sometimes people frown upon them on the street. But there is no better light at the end of the tunnel than a World Series title. If the Braves win… Freddie Freeman: Freeman is the Uber-Brave, the guy who has been here through various incarnations of the franchise and is now being rewarded with his first World Series appearance the year after he won the MVP. and battled a terrifying case of COVID-19. Long-Suffering Atlanta / Georgia Sports Fans: This state lives in a perpetual state of sports fan terror: 28-3. Tua on second and 26. The Infield Fly Wild Card game. A 3-1 2020 lead in the NLCS. This is your chance to finally break through. (And if not: Hey, there’s always the Dawgs.) Teams Trying: Most people gave up on the Braves when Ronald Acuña Jr. went down in July. But the Braves front office did what any front office would like to do: They filled in the gaps in their roster with Jorge Soler, Joc Pederson and NLCS MVP Eddie Rosario and quickly took control of the National League East … and the National League in total. You want your team to do it. The Braves tried.

With information and video from MLB.com (Mark Bowman, Brian McTaggart and Will Leitch).