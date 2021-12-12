According to reports from the United States Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Georgia, businessman Brandon Ridge was sentenced for obtaining a fraudulent $ 160,000 loan from the Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”), which you used in part to purchase a luxury Range Rover pickup.

The PPP allows qualifying small businesses to receive loans with preferential terms, with a maturity of two years and an interest rate of 1%.

According to the law, the proceeds of PPP loans must be used by companies for payroll costs, mortgage interest, rent and utilities.

The PPP allows forgiveness of interest and principal if companies spend the proceeds on these expenses within eight weeks of receipt and use at least 75% of the forgiven amount for payroll.

According to the information, Ridge filed two bogus PPP applications for his business, “Barking Rose Solutions”, requesting loan amounts totaling $ 449,917. The requests contained false information, including fabricated bank statements that inflated the company’s deposits and expenses to make it appear that their business qualified for relief from the US government.

One of the requests was accepted and the defendant received $ 162,467.. The defendant used the resources for his personal gain, which included the purchase of a luxury Range Rover pickup.

Brandon Ridge, 37, of Decatur, Georgia, was sentenced to two years in jail, followed by three years of supervised release, in addition to losing his Range Rover and more than $ 100,000 seized from his bank accounts. Ridge previously pleaded guilty to bank fraud.

Ridge thought he could get rich unfairly defrauding a program designed to support struggling businesses during an international pandemic“Said US Attorney Kurt R. Erskine. “His sentence should serve as a warning to others that there are serious consequences for engaging in this type of fraud.”

“It is regrettable that criminals continue to abuse funds set aside to help those affected by the Covid-19 pandemic. The IRS-CI will continue to use our financial expertise to identify fraud, trace funds, and bring criminals to justice.“Said IRS Special Criminal Investigation Agent in Charge, James E. Dorsey.

