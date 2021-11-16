When Bring young goes into ecstasy is overwhelming. That state of offensive trance has spun it today taking the Bucks ahead. Atlanta Hawks win 120-100. Dominating in comfort throughout the game.

The two finalists of the Eastern Conference of the past year faced each other. And it seems clear that Hawks had more outstanding bills, obviously, than Bucks. Of course, this season the pending accounts go by neighborhoods. Because both Hawks and Bucks have started the course very poorly.

The locals had breakfast with the expected bad news: they will be 2 months without De’Andre Hunter. But it is that Milwaukee is playing with the position. He recovered for this match Giannis Antetokounmpo. But play without Khris middleton, Brook lopez, George Hill -last low- and Donte DiVincenzo.

The party had little history. Little resistance from Milwaukee. Win smoothly for Atlanta. It was a good need for those of Nate mcmillan. The team accumulated 6 defeats in a row. Bucks’ visit was a saint’s hand in that regard. And Trae Young had fun on the court like a kid. You can tell when he has a silly day of those in which he can ruin anyone.

Young chiseled his best game of the season. His figures say it all: 42 points, 8 rebounds, 10 assists, 16 of 26 on the field goal and 8 triples scored. His dominance of the court was total. Signed 32 minutes to frame. And he left us a first part to remove the hiccups: 27 points and 7 triples.

By then, at halftime, Atlanta was already outlining its triumph with a 58-44. Everything happened through Young. The locals had 11 triples with a 50% success rate. In addition, they swept the rebound. Milwaukee, meanwhile, looked like a dry river. With some substitutes who were not up to the task.

And the local dominance became persistent … 89-77 after three quarters … Always ahead on the scoreboard … With Milwaukee lost on the track, unable to react. The reigning champions are 6-8.

Atlanta defended well and destroyed its rival on the boards. The relationship was tough to fit in for the Bucks: 51-30 on the rebound.

Important the second part of John collins. Fantastic. He had 16 of his 19 points and all of his rebounds, 6, after the break. In addition, 12 points and 13 rebounds from Clint Capela. And double digit scoring digits Huerter and Gallinari. Bogdan bogdanovic He played touched and it was noticed.

The visitor’s top scorer was Antetokounmpo with 26 points. He also gave 6 assists. The starting quintet was in double figures scorers. Jrue Holiday he had 19 points and 8 assists. And the very fit Grayson allen it went to 18 points.