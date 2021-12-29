12/29/2021 at 19:09 CET

The Atlético de Madrid closed 2021 with a level much lower than expected. Especially considering how the previous season ended, proclaiming himself league champion. But despite the summer reinforcements, the team led by Diego Pablo Simeone returns from the winter break in sixth position 17 points behind the leader and having suffered until the last day to overcome the group stage of the Champions League.

In any case, the roijblanco team returned to training yesterday with their sights set on Sunday’s game at the Wanda Metropolitano In front of a Vallecano Ray greatly diminished by the casualties due to the coronavirus. Those of Simeone they want to fulfill the saying of “new year, new life & rdquor; to finally start performing at the expected level.

At the moment, the antigen tests to which the template was subjected this Wednesday did not show any contagion, although the results of the PCRs carried out on Wednesday have yet to be known and will be released this Thursday.

On the other hand, Jose Maria Gimenez Y Simone vrsaljko, both off before the break, joined the field work and aim for Sunday’s game. Only the injured were missing Savic, Llorente Y Griezmann, that this Thursday they will work in the gym if they test negative in PCR, and Oblak, whose flight from Slovenia was delayed.

Trippier, closer to Newcastle

In another vein, English Kieran trippier could be living his last days as a player of the Atlético de Madrid. As reported this Wednesday by the British ‘Daily Telegraph’, the right-back will be the first winter signing of the Newcastle and that it will materialize in the first week of January. Although the Madrid group has not yet received any formal offer, it is known that the siren songs from their native country make people doubt Trippier. It will take a succulent offer for the Athletics let him out.