12/21/2021 at 21:22 CET

The Zodiac Atlètic Barceloneta did not fail (13-7) against the Serbian Radnicki in the water polo Champions League and added three points that keep them in the fight for the three places in group A that qualify for the Final at Eight and leave the Balkan set.

Zodiac Barceloneta

(9 + 4): López-Pinedo, Famera (-), Granados (3.1p), Larumbe (-), Fernández (2), Perrone (1p), Álex Bustos (3) -starting team-, Pavillard (2 ), De Toro (-), Asensio (1), Biel (1) and Ponferrada (-).

Radnicki

(3 + 4): Dobozanov, Jankovic (2), Cuk (-), Krug (-), Ukropina (-), Lukic (-), Vrlic (1) -starting team-, Brankovic (), Stanojevic (1) , Pljevancic (-), Radulovic (1) and Milicic (2)

Referees

Achladiotis (Greece) and Schwartz (Israel). Eliminated: Famera (min. 31), by the Zodiac Atlètic Barceloneta; and Cuk (min. 15), Ukropina (min.20) and Pljevancic (min.32), by Radnicki.

Pool

Sant Sebastià. 400 spectators.

The Barcelona team based their triumph on a great first half (9-3), in which they showed their best water polo both in attack, scoring in most of their attacks in superiority, and in defense with a successful Felipe Perrone in the rejections and Dani López-Pinedo stopping six pitches that created many doubts in the Serbian attackers.

The great defense to the buoy Josip Vrlic Throughout the 32 minutes it was another of the keys that allowed Barceloneta to always have the game under control. The former player of the sailor team only scored one goal in the last quarter with the match already resolved.

Fran fernandez he scored the first two goals for Barceloneta in two superiority actions to which Radnicki answered with goals from Jankovic and Milicic (2-2, min. 5). And that’s where the Serbian team came.

Pavillard started a 6-0 run that culminated Alvaro Granados with an 8-2 penalty after Serb star Milos Cuk expelled himself by giving the Spanish international a first slap and a kick after being fouled.

Granados He closed a great second quarter for the Catalan team with his third goal ten seconds from rest that left 9-3 on the scoreboard and turned the second half into a formality.

The Radnicki took out his pride and with a Dobozanov more successful under the sticks took advantage of the local relaxation to get closer on the scoreboard (10-6) with a goal from Stanojevic. Felipe Perrone cut the reaction by putting a penalty to 11-6 at the end of the quarter.

The sailor technician did not like it, Elvis fatovic, the attitude of his players in the third period and in the last one was a different air. Alex Bustos took advantage of two superiorities to score two goals, leave the final 13-7 and share with Alvaro Granado the status of top scorer of the match.