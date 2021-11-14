11/13/2021 at 8:18 PM CET

The Atlètic Terrassa and the pole They will face each other this Sunday (2:00 p.m.) in the final of the Copa del Rey after eliminating this Saturday in the semifinals at Egara and to Country club, respectively.

In the first game of the afternoon, the Atlètic Terrassa He achieved the classification by defeating his citizen rival and current champion of the Copa del Rey, Egara, by 1-2. The goals in the third quarter of Pau cunill, top scorer of the season, and Pepe Cunill they decanted the balance.

The break was reached with a tie (0-0), after a first half of much dispute in the core. The Athletic dominated the first quarter, in which he forced three corner penalty actions, but the Egara he resisted and took command in the second quarter, in which he also had his first chance from the corner.

Pau cunill, in an action from a penalty corner, opened the scoring for a Atlètic Terrassa that he scored again on the last play of the period through the mediation of Pepe Cunill. The Egara reduced the last quarter to a siege, but ran into an inspired Marc Road under the sticks. Marc Recasens made up the result in the last action of the match.

In the second game of the afternoon, the pole, host of the tournament, eliminated Country club in a vibrant set of shoot outs (8-7) after regulation time ended with a 1-1 draw. Goalkeeper saves Lewis Footwear kept the Barcelona team alive in sudden death before Marc Miralles score the decisive pitch.

Jose Maria Basterra He took advantage of the Madrid team’s first penalty corner to inaugurate the electronic game in the early stages of the game. El Polo eagerly sought the tie, but crashed into a Mario Garin very successful in the goal.

Despite the electric exchange of blows, the 0-1 remained at halftime. It wasn’t until the third quarter that William Fortuño achieved the tie in a quick definition after robbery. The pole grew after the goal, but the 1-1 remained on the scoreboard until the end of regulation time. The host team won the shoot outs.

The Atlètic Terrassa and the pole They will dispute the final of the Copa del Rey this Sunday at 2:00 p.m. at the facilities of the Real Club de Polo de Barcelona. The Egara and the Country club They will meet at 9:00 am in the match for third place.