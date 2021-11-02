11/02/2021 at 21:31 CET

Roger Payró

After 602 days Atlético returns to Anfield. Then he experienced the ecstasy of eliminating the European champion in an epic overtime commanded by Marcos Llorente, one of Simeone’s multiple casualties tomorrow. That comeback earned him the ticket to the quarterfinals, a goal still far off in the current edition. After falling 2-3 in the Wanda Metropolitano, Cholo’s men are in need of points so as not to complicate their access to the knockout phase.

Nor will it be the same support that the mattress box will have compared to that already distant March 11, 2020. Only 200 followers will be in the temple ‘red’, very far from the 3,000 that sheltered him a little over a year and a half ago. What hasn’t changed is Liverpool’s fear.

He has not lost this season yet, with 44 goals for and 13 against, figures that in Champions border on perfection with a full of triumphs. Winning today could already give him the ticket to eighths. Milner and Keïta are on leave due to injury and Fabinho and Thiago they are already recovered but still lacking rhythm.

Atleti has more absences. Llorente, Lemar, Kondogbia and Saponjic are not due to injury while Savic fulfills the last of his four penalty games that drags and Griezmann the one that touches him after the direct red that he saw in the Wanda. All this points to Simeone betting on a 5-4-1. The 3-0 against Betis has given morale to an Atleti who knows that they can get a grip on Liverpool, which has just stumbled against Brighton (2-2).

Probable lineups:

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Van Dijk, Konaté, Robertson; Jones, Henderson, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Salah, Firmino, and Mané.

Athletic: Oblak; Trippier, Felipe, Giménez, Hermoso, Carrasco; Correa, Koke, De Paul, Joao Félix; and Luis Suárez.

Referee: Danny Makkelie (Netherlands).

Hour: 21.00

Stadium: Anfield