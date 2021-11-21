11/21/2021 at 4:38 PM CET

.

Atlético de Madrid resumed training this Sunday, already with eyes focused on the momentous Champions League match against Milan at the Wanda Metropolitano stadium and pending Joao Félix, still in doubt because of the muscle hit suffered in training last Thursday and that separated him from the last duel of his team, this Saturday with a 1-0 victory against Osasuna.

Discarded Kieran Trippier, due to the grade III sprain in the left acromioclavicular joint that he suffered on November 7 against Valencia, the evolution of the Portuguese attacker from the post-traumatic muscle injury with myofascial edema in the internal twin focuses attention for the duel this Wednesday between the troops of Diego Simeone, who He also has the safe discharge of Felipe Monteiro, by penalty.

The coach already spoke last Friday of his hopes of being able to have Joao Félix against Milan. “Hopefully it’s a blow with a bruise that will deflate and we will hope that against Milan, at the latest against Cádiz, he can be with the team. Hopefully it’s just a hit and that hit dissolves quickly so that shortly he will be with the team again, “said the Argentine coach then, who this Sunday also could not count on the Portuguese attacker in the morning session in Majadahonda.

Yes you can count on Antoine Griezmann for that match with total certainty, to which the UEFA Appeal Committee le reduced the penalty matches from two to one for his expulsion against Liverpool in the third day of the Champions League. Already completed one at Anfield, he is available for Simeone against Milan.

It is a crucial duel for the rojiblanco team, which he is third in his group with four points in as many days, one less than Porto and three more than Milan, with which the pass to the round of 16 will be played. Liverpool is already unattainable in the leadership of the quartet.