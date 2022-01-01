01/01/2022

On at 18:50 CET

.

Atlético de Madrid completed the last training session for the Sunday game against Rayo Vallecano at the Wanda Metropolitano stadium this Saturday without recovering any of the players still out: Joao Felix, Antoine Griezmann, Hector Herrera Y Koke Resurrection, by covid-19, and Marcos Llorente placeholder image Y Stefan savic, due to injury, in addition to his first coach, Diego Simeone, also infected although pending a second negative result, like the one he gave yesterday, to be able to rejoin the team.

Without all of them, the rojiblanco team continues with its course. There is no room for pause when Rayo Vallecano emerges this Sunday as an adversary from fourth position, one place and one point better than Atlético, weighed down by its irregularity throughout the season, further accentuated by the four consecutive defeats it suffered in the actuality.

None of those affected by Covid-19 trained this morning, just as they did not do so on Thursday or Friday, while Marcos Llorente placeholder image Y Stefan savic, with individual muscle injuries, they exercised outside the group.

Waiting for the resolution of the disease in the case of Joao Félix, Griezmann, Herrera and Koke, which will determine when they are available again, and confirmed cancellations of Llorente and Savic, the rest of the troops were at the disposal of Nelson alive Y Hernan Bonvicini, Simeone’s assistants in Atlético’s coaching staff, who recover Giménez, after five games out due to a contracture and who will predictably return directly to the starting eleven. AND