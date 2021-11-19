11/19/2021 at 19:09 CET

TO Diego Simeone, the Atlético de Madrid coach, “occupies” the defensive moment of his team, of which he remarked that it is the group that “less shots” receives from LaLiga Santander, while waiting for Osasuna this Saturday in the Wanda Metropolitano and highlights the evolution and importance of Antoine Griezmann, that, “little by little, he takes his best version“.

“The other days I read information that said we were the team that received the fewest shots, with 26, but 13 had been goals. Obviously, that occupies me and it is our responsibility as coaches to improve those situations that the team is going through, “the coach focused on the telematic press conference this Friday prior to the afternoon training in the Sports City of Majadahonda.

In the break he has insisted on the defensive adjustments of his team. “Always working with the same enthusiasm and always looking to take care of the things that the team needs. Six players from the first squad (among international team commitments) had stayed with us and we have been able to work with them accordingly to what we needed“, he reviewed.

“We arrived with enthusiasm and enthusiasm in a very competitive league as it is this season and any game that touches play, like the one on Saturday. Osasuna has always generated great competition, has a great coach (Jagoba Arrasate), they know what they continually play with with all the variants they have used and make a reference to it in their quest to find centers, dynamics, backlash, good aggressiveness in the recovery of the ball … Tomorrow we will find that. “, he warned.

A victory only in the last four days, culminating with the 3-3 conceded at the last minute in Valencia, put pressure on Atlético, who pin 5 points to the leader of the classification, the Royal Society; receives this Saturday the second best visitor of the championship and sees a decisive duel with Milan next Wednesday in the Champions League, also in the Wanda Metropolitano and also with Antoine Griezmann available, one time reduced the sanction by the UEFA Appeals Committee.

Precisely about the French player, he stated: “Little by little he’s taking his best version. We need it the same as against Betis and Valencia, because that’s the footballer we went looking for, that people want and that we need, “stressed the coach, who recovers two crucial footballers in his scheme (Marcos Llorente and Thomas Lemar, after missing the last five and four matches, respectively), but loses two more: Joao Felix and Kieran Trippier, both of them off due to injury.

He was also questioned by Diego Godin and the possibility of a hypothetical return to Atlético. “I understand the question. You know how much I love Godín for all that he has given us in these wonderful years that he has spent with us, but the only thing that interests me now is the OsasunaSimeone dribbled.