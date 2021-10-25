10/25/2021 at 4:35 PM CEST

Cholo Simeone’s Atlético de Madrid has become an expert team in managing adverse results in 2021. He is the one that has achieved the most points starting below in the electronic in the five big leagues with a total of 25. It is also the one that has achieved the highest number of units by receiving the first goal of the game this season 2021/22 with a total of eight.

The rojiblancos, who missed a great opportunity to become co-leaders with 20 points together with Real Madrid and Sevilla, They managed to equalize the electronic score after going 0-2 against Real Sociedad at the Wanda Metropolitano on the tenth day of LaLiga. A double from Luis Suárez, one of them from the penalty spot, keeps Cholo Simeone’s team in the noble zone of the table (4th with 18 points).

The colchoneros have left Ronald Koeman’s FC Barcelona on the road, who has signed 24 points in 2021 after starting the game from behind on the scoreboard. The Catalans fell a little behind in El Clásico from matching Atlético de Madrid’s record: They fell 1-2 at the Camp Nou and confirm the bad moment the club is going through after the departure of Leo Messi to PSG.

A new LaLiga title?

Atlético de Madrid has started the 2021/22 season with the intention of maintaining its hegemony in Spanish football. He unseated Real Madrid and FC Barcelona and repeated the feat of 2014: the colchoneros are the only team capable of ending the tyranny of whites and azulgranas in LaLiga and have definitively established themselves as a candidate for the title every season.

LCholo Simeone’s have 18 points out of 30 possible and are three of the current leaders, Real Sociedad, with one game less, and at a distance of two units compared to Real Madrid and SevillaYes, it is real. So far they have signed five wins, three draws and only one loss so far in the championship.