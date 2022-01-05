01/05/2022 at 09:15 CET

The Atlético de Madrid forward, Angel Correa, is one of the great players on the Cholo Simeone board. After his arrival in the winter of 2015, the attacker has participated in 102 goals with 53 goals and 49 assists..

The Argentine, who has extended his ties with the club until 2026, is the third player with the highest participation in his team’s goals during Simeone’s stage: only Griezmann (140 goals and 48 assists) and Koke (44 goals and 96 assists) surpass him.

The ex of San Lorenzo, in fact, He has participated in a total of 305 official matches between all competitions since Atlético de Madrid spent more than 10 million euros for his transfer from Argentine football.

Atlético, to reverse the crisis in 2022

The rojiblancos defeated the revelation of the season, Rayo Vallecano de Andoni Iraola, in the first game of 2022 and left behind a total of four consecutive days losing: 1-2 vs. Mallorca, 2-0 vs. Real Madrid, 2-1 vs. Sevilla and 2-1 vs. grenade.

Cholo Simeone’s team, with this victory, regains the Champions League place and remains with a point of advantage over FC Barcelona, ​​which did not fail against Mallorca. Madrid leads with 46 points, followed by Sevilla (41), Real Betis (33) and Atlético (32).