10/16/2021 at 1:16 PM CEST

The Atlético de Madrid and the Liverpool they will face each other on a new day of the European championship, the third of the Champions League group stage, with the aim of adding the three points and moving forward in the European classification. The match will be played this next Tuesday, October 19 in the Metropolitan Wanda, where they will face at 21:00 CET with the television coverage of Movistar Champions League.

The Atlético de Madrid He arrives at the match in good shape, after having achieved 4 of the 6 points played in the qualifying phase of the Champions League and achieving a very important victory against the Milan On the previous day, when the colchoneros beat the Italians by 2 goals to 1. Regarding their position in the qualifying table, those from Madrid have to look for points to seal their classification, since they are currently in the 2nd place, 2 points behind the leaders, Liverpool.

For his part, Liverpool comes at a very good time, after a 6 of 6 points at the start of the European competition that has caused the English to be solo leaders of your group. Regarding his immediate past in European competition, the Liverpool beat Porto by 5 goals to 1.

What time does Atlético – Liverpool play?

The match between Atlético de Madrid and Liverpool on Day 3 of the 2021-2022 UEFA Champions League will take place this Tuesday, October 19 at 9:00 p.m., and the match can be seen in Spain through Movistar Liga of Champions.