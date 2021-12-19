12/19/2021 at 12:42 CET

The Atlético de Madrid forward, Luis Suarez, is going through an obvious scoring crisis. He has chained a total of seven consecutive matches between all competitions without scoring, something that had not occurred since 2014, when he arrived in Spanish football.

The Uruguayan, who left FC Barcelona in the summer of 2020, is an essential player for Cholo Simeone in the Wanda Metropolitano. In just a season and a half he has played 61 official matches with 29 goals and five assists.

The former Barcelona player is not living his best season, in line with the rest of the Madrid team, but So far he has signed a total of eight goals between all competitions, in addition to two assists, in a total of 23 official matches.

A grotesque end of the year

Cholo Simeone’s team certified their bad moment against Sevilla: They add three consecutive defeats in LaLiga, something that leaves a whopping zero point figure from the last nine disputed (1-2 against Mallorca, 2-0 against Real Madrid and 2-1 against Sevilla).

The mattresses are located in the fifth place in the table with 29 points, one less than Rayo Vallecano, four less than Real Betis, eight less than Sevilla and 13 less than Real Madrid, current leader, who could extend his advantage if he defeats Cádiz on matchday 18.