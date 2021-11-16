11/16/2021 at 7:54 PM CET

Alba Lopez

The current league champion have a problem. And he knows it better than anyone Simeone, who is calm outside the doors, but the demons take him away every time your team concedes a goal. Because the Argentine knows that Atlético has lost the impregnable label along the way and without that characteristic it is just another team. The cholista manual begins and ends with the defense and hence the technician’s insistence on recovering security behind. The colchoneros have conceded 12 goals in the last six games and Simeone wants to close the bleeding as soon as possible.

Today, during the last training session at Cerro del Espino, the coach went back to working on this aspect. And he did it like he never did before, programming a game against an eleven made up of players from the lower categories that was used in attack against the first team, to which Simeone did not stop correcting the movements in defense. Vrsaljko, Felipe, Kondogbia and Mario Hermoso formed the red-and-white rearguard waiting for the return of the internationals. And the wings were the main focus of Cholo’s attention, especially the former Espanyol. The tilting of the team was another aspect that was influenced, with Koke and Marcos Llorente in the engine room, and Joao Felix above. The 4-4-2 that was used in the session should be the same system that Atlético used this next Saturday against Osasuna.

There will not be Kieran trippier, who probably said ‘goodbye’ to 2021 after confirming his “grade III sprain in the left acromioclavicular joint & rdquor ;, according to the club itself. Vrsaljko aims to be his relief in the next duels with the bullet of Llorente in the bedroom if necessary.