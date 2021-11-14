11/14/2021 at 7:57 PM CET

The Atlético de Madrid works to extend the contract of the central Felipe Monteiro, whose link with the rojiblanca entity expires this next summer. Although the Brazilian has not started the season at a good level, the mattress team is confident that Philip recover your best version as the matches go by.

The rojiblanco team does not intend to give up – and even less will it let him leave for free – one of the players with the most ancestry in the dressing room. Not surprisingly, at 32 he is the second oldest footballer in the squad, only surpassed in this aspect by Luis Suarez.

The defensive solidity, traditional strength of the Atlético de Madrid since the arrival of ‘Cholo‘ Simeone to the bench, he has been the Achilles heel of the team at the start of the season. In the last six games, the capital team has conceded 12 goals and has only left a clean sheet once. In part, because of the weakness shown by Philip in the area and with performances to forget like the 2-0 loss at Anfield, where he was sent off.

Even so, in the Metropolitan they know that the defender tends to go from less to more throughout the seasons. Although I always start in the role of substitute theorist, Philip He has ended up playing many important minutes in his two previous seasons as a rojiblanco. In the first he played 36 games and in the previous one he reached 38, being a starter in the last days for the league champion.

In addition, the Athletic It only has three more centrals in the squad (Gimenez, Handsome and Savic), so the presence of the Brazilian seems essential, even more so if the ‘Cholo‘bet on a 3-4-3.