11/08/2021

On at 17:59 CET

Arnau montserrat

What was once the great strength of Diego Pablo Simeone’s Atlético de Madrid, today is the greatest weakness. The defensive gifts are being constant in this section of the season and the results confirm it. Six games after the last national team break, a single victory, three draws and two defeats. Both against Liverpool in the Champions League.

The most worrisome of all this are the goals conceded. Atlético has conceded 12 goals in these six games. He has only kept a clean sheet on one occasion and came in the only game they beat. In the Metropolitan Wanda, against Betis de Pellegrini (3-0).

The chilling fact is as follows. In the other five games played, the Cholo team has conceded at least two goals. IEven three against Liverpool in the game in the rojiblanco fiefdom.

Simeone, desperate

The Argentine coach ended up dejected after the tie at three at Mestalla. Hugo Duro’s two goals in the discount were a tremendous blow. Simeone was seen sitting alone in the stands of the Valencian stadium when it had already been emptied. Before, he was hunted by television cameras pointing out, above all, a player. “What are you doing, Kondogbia? & Rdquor; which he repeated several times before the “disaster & rdquor; in the form of a Valencian goal. The midfielder drove badly, he had a worse time and Valencia put the 2-3 that finally led to the final draw.

ElCholo wanted to take responsibility for the tie. “We have lost two points because of the coach & rdquor ;. Something of reason was also. He removed De Paul who had been the pillar that held the team defensively. 11 robberies added the Argentine. Essential.