01/07/2022 at 17:03 CET

Briton Kieran Trippier, that this Friday confirmed his transfer to Newcastle UnitedHe valued his time at Atlético de Madrid and said it was an “incredible experience” and a “once in a lifetime opportunity” to which he could not say no.

“At first it was difficult, but I am not afraid to start from scratch and put myself to the test. That is what I have done in Spain for almost three years. It has been an incredible experience, I am happy I did it. I was able to win LaLiga, I have great memories of a great club that has done so much for me on and off the pitch. Many people with whom I will continue to be in contact for many years. It was a once in a lifetime opportunity that I couldn’t say no to “Trippier said in an interview with Dazn.

After two and a half years in Spain, under Diego Simeone, Trippier has signed for Newcastle for about 12 million pounds (13 million euros). “I feel like I’m much better than when I left Tottenham, because Diego Simeone is a great coach. It has helped me defensively and I feel that I have matured a lot since I arrived in Madrid. I have played with great players and he as a coach is incredible. It has been a pleasure and a privilege to play for him, “added the Englishman.

In addition, Trippier recalled his best moment with the Atlético de Madrid shirt: the conquest of the Spanish League last season: “Winning LaLiga is difficult against Real Madrid and Barcelona and there are also good teams like Villarreal or Sevilla. I think we started the season very well, we played very well. In the last three games, it was tight, we won it in the last. It is a moment that I will never forget, “he said.