10/29/2021 at 7:57 PM CEST

Beyond the penalty at the last minute that thwarted the victory of Atlético de Madrid in his visit to Levante, the mattress team has played its first ten games of this League leaving many doubts, with his worst goal difference at this point in the entire era Diego Simeone, matched with the 2019-20 academic year, and above all, with a important defensive alert: they have conceded 10 goals against, data that were not seen in the club at the beginning of the season since 2012-13.

Last season, Atlético suffered only two goals in the first ten games

So far away from the last year, when he was champion and suffered only two goals in the first ten games with whom the race to the top began. Then he added 26 out of 30 points. He had only lost four of the disputed points, while now he has already yielded more than double: eleven. Nor had he suffered so much damage to his goal at the start of the championship or in 2019-20 (five goals against), nor in 2018-19 (five), nor in 2017-18 (six), nor in 2016-17 (six), nor in 2015-16 (six), nor in 2014-15 (nine), nor in 2013-14 (seven).

Simeone warns: “We have to improve as a team”

Precisely regarding the moment of the team, he spoke Simeone minutes after the draw against Levante: “We we have to improve as a team. We do not have to excuse ourselves for the referee’s performance, for their goal at the end with a penalty, with the penalty in the first half, with the 200 kicks to Joao Félix that had no consequence. We have to work, improve and try to get out of this moment. One negative thing brings another. Quickly we have to become strong among ourselves and build, because the team continually scores two goals every game and they are hurting us in all these situations that we have to improve. “

The unproductiveness of the mattress trident

Atlético has not yet won with the combination Antoine Griezmann-Luis Suárez-Joao Félix from the beginning on the attack front. Neither against Real Sociedad nor against Levante. Neither protected by three midfielders and four defenders, against the San Sebastian team (2-2), nor by five defenders and two midfielders, against the Valencian team. And meanwhile the Real Betis next Sunday at the Wanda Metropolitano stadium. Will Simeone use the trident again? It is one of the doubts of the Argentine coach’s lineup, who still does not have Marcos Llorente placeholder image, Thomas lemar neither Geoffrey kondogbia, two days after the crash.