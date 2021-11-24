11/24/2021 at 06:30 CET

Roger Payró

Transistor night at the Wanda Metropolitano. Atlético play at home and also at Anfield. For now, those of Diego Pablo Simeone have to fulfill their part of the deal to channel their still complicated path to the eighth; beat Milan. It will not be easy, because the ‘rossoneri’ arrive even more desperate and refuse that their return to the Champions League seven years later is so sad. Then, all the points that Liverpool can scratch against Porto in England will be welcomed before the ‘final ‘to be played in Do Dragao the last day.

Whatever happens this Tuesday, Atleti will not be able to guarantee their ticket to eighths. Yes, the opposite could happen, be eliminated. It has only happened once in the Simeone era, in 2017/18, and it ended up lifting the Europa League. The mattress box does not want to contemplate that scenario, who is subscribed to suffering in the group stages. He does not advance to the knockout phase as his first since the 2016/17 campaign. It was also the last year where he managed to overcome the room barrier, something common at the dawn of the Cholo project.

However, all the juice that the Cholo knew how to squeeze from much more limited squads is not finishing him off the team with the highest quality that he has managed since he arrived on the rojiblanco bench. With a few exceptions, Atleti continues to leave doubts and shows deficiencies in all matches and in a group as demanding as the one that played him in the Champions League, he has already spent all his remaining lives.

Proof of this is the suffering 1-2 he achieved in San Siro, with a comeback in extremis thanks to Griezmann and Suárez. Both will be today at the spearhead of the team. Joao Félix, Saponjic and Trippier are out due to injury and Felipe is out due to suspension. Llorente will return to the right-handed lane and De Paul will share the core with Koke.

Stefano Pioli will have no fewer absences. Maignan, Calabria, Tomori, Samu Castillejo and Rebic lose the duel in the Metropolitano. The current Serie A co-leader arrives at the meeting at the time of the most doubts of the course. For the first time this season, Milan have joined three official games without winning. The draw in the Milan derby and the 4-3 against Fiorentina may have staggered some ‘rossoneri’ who accumulate the fourth game in a row without adding three he would say goodbye to the Champions.

Probable lineups:

Athletic: Oblak; Llorente, Savic, Giménez, Hermoso, Carrasco; De Paul, Koke, Lemar; Griezmann, Luis Suárez

Milan: Tatarusanu; Kalulu, Kjaer, Romagnoli, Theo; Kessié, Tonali; Saelemaekers, Brahim, Leao; and Ibrahimovic.

Referee: Slavko Vincic (Slovenia).

Hour: 21.00.

Stadium: Metropolitan Wanda.