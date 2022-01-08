01/08/2022 at 17:32 CET

The coach of the Villarreal, Unai Emery, he pointed out at the press conference prior to the meeting in front of the Atlético de Madrid in The Ceramics that this game is a challenge to know how your team is with respect to those who occupy positions of Champions League.

“It is a game that will mark us what we are capable of doing against the team that marks the ‘Champions’, the current champion and one of the strongest in the league. It is a good test and we want to see how we are at the moment and what will mark if we are aspirants. Despite the casualties we want to know where we are and it is something that we can see in this game, “he explained.

“Atlético is 4 points ahead of us in the absence of a full round and there is still a lot to play for, It is an important distance and that forces us to recover. We have to row to recover that disadvantage. But there is still a league and Atlético’s is a huge challenge, they are not so regular at this point in the championship but they can be. They must be in the fight for the league and they can be if they react. It is a great team that I have a lot of respect for. You just have to see my statistics with them, “he added.

Asked about the unexpected elimination in the Copa del Rey against Sporting, Emery he pointed: “We do not close our eyes to what happened in the Cup, but we must look at the league and each game gives us the answer and the content to which we must improve and grow. This is a test to see how the team is doing. “

“The league is what is going to feed us and what makes you grow. And it is in the league where we want to demonstrate our credentials. This is a game that excites me, that feeds me and that makes me happy to face it and enjoy it. It’s a beautiful game for the people, for the team, for the club and for us as coaches. It is a game that excites me a lot, “he stressed.

Regarding the numerous casualties with which he faces this match, especially in attack, the coach commented: “It is true that we have deficiencies in attack. We are going to see how we are and with what we have we are going to play with attack people who can help and generate goal options. We have players to solve those problems above and we sure have solutions“.