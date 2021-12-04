12/04/2021 at 12:27 CET

Atlético de Madrid has prevailed in their last two games against Mallorca in LaLiga, leaving their door to zero in both. Never have the rojiblanco team achieved three wins in a row without conceding against the vermilion team in the highest category.

Atlético, who have an eye on the decisive Champions League match against him Porto next Tuesday, they have not lost any of their last eight home games to Mallorca in LaLiga although they have drawn five of them (3V). In addition, the rojiblancos can leave a clean sheet in three straight games as a local team against the Balearic Islands for the first time in the competition.

On the contrary, el Mallorca have only won one of their last 13 away games against Atlético de Madrid in LaLiga (5E 7D), 0-1 in April 2006, but they have drawn in five of their last eight visits to the rojiblanco fiefdom in the competition (3D). Simeone’s men base their strength at home and have not lost in their last 14 games at home in LaLiga (10W 4E), leaving a clean sheet in four of the last five, since their 0-2 defeat against Levante last February, although it is true that this has not happened in the Champions League.

The dangerous run of Mallorca

The current version of the Balearic team worries the island. Mallorca have not won in their last seven LaLiga games, tying five of them (2D), and the last time he linked eight or more without victory was in February 2013 (8P 2E 6D).

The assists of Yannick Carrasco

One of the protagonists could be Yannick Carrascor that he has given three assists in his last four games with Atlético de Madrid in LaLiga, the same as in his first 49 league games with the rojiblancos.

In Mallorca the protagonist can be Angel Rodriguez with a haunting record. He has faced Atlético de Madrid more times in LaLiga without scoring a goal (13) than against any other rival in the competition – the rojiblanco team is also the rival against whom the canary has suffered the most defeats in LaLiga (1V 2E 10D ).

The confrontation between coaches

In the technical duel, Simeone has not lost any of his four clashes as Atlético de Madrid coach to Luis García Plaza in LaLiga (3V 1E), achieving his biggest win on the rojiblanco bench in his last match in the competition (7- 0 vs Getafe in November 2013). The Mallorca coach has played more games without his team being able to score against Simeone than against any other coach in his LaLiga career (4P 0V 1E 3D).